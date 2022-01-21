Royal Melbourne greens may be ‘ripped out’ due to chemical error

Half of the greens at the prestigious Royal Melbourne may have to be torn up because of a chemical mishap.

The club has confirmed an “incorrect product” was applied to the putting surfaces from the sixth hole through to the 14th of the West course, which is ranked No.1 in Australia.

As first reported by Australian writer Evin Priest, soil samples have been sent away to be tested and it is thought to be “likely” there will be damage to the greens.

• Nicklaus: Distance curbs needed

• Scots golf club targeted by vandals

In a statement Damon Lonnie, Royal Melbourne’s general manager, confirmed the product applied has “the potential to materially damage these greens”.

“Soil profile samples have been sent for testing,” he added.

“Once the results have been received a rectification plan will be implemented and the greens returned to play as soon as possible.”

The club has declined to comment further until the samples have been analysed.

• Golfers leap to defence of tennis star

• PGA Tour pros trade insults in Twitter spat



Former Australian professional Mark Allen described Royal Melbourne as a “national treasure” and added the news was “terrible”.

The course has hosted 16 Australian Opens and three editions of the Presidents’ Cup.