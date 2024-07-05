Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Royal Troon, the host of The Open Championship in 2024, is one of the most revered courses in the UK – but how much does it cost to play?

The South Ayrshire links is among the most iconic on the Open rota and stages its tenth edition of golf’s oldest major in 2024.

The Old Course at Royal Troon is the Championship venue that stages the majors, while there is also the Portland course and the Craigend course, which is a nine-hole par-3 layout.

The main attraction, the Old Course, is most famous for the par-3 8th – the Postage Stamp – but there are plenty of other notable holes including the par-5 sixth, which in 2024 is the longest hole in Open history at 623-yards.

How much does it cost to play Royal Troon?

Before we tell you how much a green fee will be, its worth noting that Royal Troon’s notoriously difficult Championship course can only be played by men with a handicap of lower than 20 and by women with a handicap lower than 30.

It’s not easy to get on for visitors either, with only a handful of tee times becoming available in any given period. The tee times available for visitors on Royal Troon’s website are listed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

A standard 18 hole green fee at Royal Troon based on prices from 14 April 2025 to 9 October 2025 will cost £365.

The price to play the Old Course is £285 if you are a PGA member.

Meanwhile, there is a day ticket available for £420, where visitors can play one round at Royal Troon Old Course and the Portland course.