search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRoyal Troon takes golf into the classroom for Ayrshire kids

Golf News

Royal Troon takes golf into the classroom for Ayrshire kids

By Bryce Ritchie21 April, 2019
Royal Troon Golf Club Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf grassroots golf Kieron Stevenson Alasdair Cameron Summer Golf Festival Golphin MyPathway2Golf
Royal Troon Summer Camp 1

Over 3,000 local primary school kids in and around Troon have been given golf lessons during curriculum time thanks to the efforts of Royal Troon Golf Club.

The Open venue’s professional team has dedicated over 400 hours of voluntary work to all boys and girls from the ages of 5-12 as a means of introducing the game to the local community.

The initiative started in early 2018 and included free coaching sessions at the club. In May last year, Royal Troon hosted a Summer Golf Festival with over 220 boys and girls attending, having fun games and each receiving a free Golphin club. This was followed by a number of well-attended Summer and Autumn camps.

• New state-of-the-art HQ for St Andrews Links

• Vandals cause 'significant damage' to Scots course

In December last year, Royal Troon professional Kieron Stevenson introduced a pilot project at Troon Primary School providing all kids from Primary 1-7 with one golf lesson per week for four weeks during curriculum time. This was followed by eight weeks of after-school clubs early this year.

Royal Troon School Of Golf Festival 2

According to the club, the initiative has produced some excellent results and created strong interest in membership to the Royal Troon School of Golf. A total of 70 kids, a third of which are girls, have signed up to the 2019 programme of events.

This year will also see the introduction of a pre-membership feeder system, where up to 50 children will be participating in weekday coaching sessions, preparing them for membership of the 'School of Golf'.

• Crenshaw remains hopeful over Scottish design project

The kids get full access to the club’s brand-new Covered Bays facility, which was specially designed to accommodate the group coaching of children. In addition, youngsters will have supervised access to the Craigend and Portland courses as they progress through the three stages of the School of Golf.

On completion of this junior programme, and having been assessed by the Professional Team, those involved will have the appropriate golfing and life skills to become future golf club members, whether at Royal Troon or at other local clubs.

At Royal Troon, boys and girls can join as Junior Members at age 12 and enjoy the benefits of a supported pathway through to full membership of the club.

Royal Troon School Of Golf Festival 1

Head professional Stevenson said it was “essential” that the club tried to compete with other sports to get the kids’ attention.

“The idea was to make golf fun, easy to understand and easy to learn,” said Stevenson. “We partnered with Golphin and utilise their coaching system MyPathway2Golf. It’s a holistic approach to golf and includes health, wellbeing, education and life skills at its core. The kids and teachers love it”

• Introducing Dumbarnie Links, Scotland's next 'bucket list' course

• New St Andrews course to be open for play by 2021

Royal Troon club captain Alasdair Cameron said he was delighted with the work of everyone involved.

“Junior golfers are the lifeblood of our sport,” he said. “It has been a huge commitment for Kieron and his team to get the School of Golf up and running and we’re delighted at its early success. The rewards for us all are to see so many youngsters having fun playing golf.”

Related Articles - Royal Troon Golf Club

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - Golphin

Golf News

Ryder Cup wins major industry award
“It’s a possibility” – Woods confident of breaking Jack’s record
Paul McGinley 'disappointed' by Rory's Irish Open decision
Free clubs for Perthshire juniors thanks to Solheim Cup
MLB star breaks record for most golf holes played in 24 hours

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Commit to each swing
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
See all videos right arrow