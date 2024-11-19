Sign up for our daily newsletter
Ludvig Aberg will defend his RSM Classic title on his return to action two months after undergoing knee surgery.
The Swedish superstar has missed the DP World Tour playoffs in the Middle East – but will make his comeback at the Sea Island resort in Georgia for the final PGA Tour regular season of the year.
Aberg claimed his first PGA Tour win in this event last year, posting a -29 aggregate to finish four shots clear of Canadian challenger Mackenzie Hughes.
And while Aberg may well be the star of the show after his victory here last year, much of the drama that unfolds at Sea Island will be found elsewhere.
That is because this will mark the final event of the FedEx Cup Fall Series, which determines which players will keep their PGA Tour card for the 2025 season.
A host of golfers are effectively battling for their jobs on the American circuit, but only the top 125 in the Fall Standings will guarantee full exemption status for next year.
Those who finish between 51-60, meanwhile will get into the two of the big-money Signature Events in 2024 – The Genesis Invitational and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 RSM Classic…
RSM Classic details
Course: Sea Island Resort
Course Stats: Par 72, Yards 7,060 (Plantation), Par 70, Yards 7,005 (Seaside)
Defending Champion: Ludvig Aberg
Purse: $7,600,000
Winner’s Share: TBC
RSM Classic betting tips
Here’s how the bookies price the field…
Ludvig Aberg 11/1
Davis Thompson 18/1
Si Woo Kim 22/1
Brian Harman 25/1
Seamus Power 28/1
Denny McCarthy 33/1
The bunkered Bet
Greyson Sigg 55/1
Greyson Sigg is yet to win on the PGA Tour but the 29-year-old has turned a corner in recent weeks. After a torrid spell through the summer, he’s finished T4, T11, T23 and T9 in four of the last five weeks. As a Sea Island native, Sigg can use his local knowledge to get off the mark.
Please gamble responsibly.
How to watch the RSM Classic
Here’s how UK viewers can tune in to the action…
Thursday 21 November: Sky Sports Main Event 1pm, Sky Sports Golf 5pm
Friday 22 November: Sky Sports Main Event 1pm, Sky Sports Golf 5pm
Saturday 23 November: Sky Sports+ 6pm
Sunday 23 November: Sky Sports+ 6pm
