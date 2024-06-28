Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Lee Westwood’s first attempt at a senior major got off to a nice start on Thursday.

The former world No.1 posted a four-under 66 on his debut at Newport Country Club after catching the right side of the draw.

Off at 8.24am, the Englishman admitted to playing in what he considered would be “the best scoring conditions” players will have all week in Rhode Island.

Westwood also managed to capitalise on being healthy. After the first round, the 51-year-old insisted he has “no excuse” now that he has beaten a bout of glandular fever.

“At some point I had glandular fever and that’s why I felt really low for a few months,” Westwood said.

“Takes a while to get out of your system. Just started feeling well the last couple months.”

Health aside, Westwood was asked if playing 72 holes would be an issue this week – given that LIV Golf events are contested over three days and 54 holes.

That is the least of Westwood’s concerns, however.

“I think I can manage it,” he said. “No, I’m a finely tuned athlete as you can see. You know, that’s rubbish really, 72 holes won’t be a problem.”

Instead, playing in trousers is causing the former Ryder Cup star more grief, but Westwood says it would need more than him to provoke that change on tour.

“It’s playing in trousers that’s bothering me more,” Westwood joked. “It’s looking down and seeing my legs in trousers. I prefer to get my legs out.

“If you notice most of the guys wear shorts in practice. You can see how many people are comfortable, especially when it gets a bit warm putting a pair of shorts on.”

So far, so good for Westwood. He survived temperatures reaching as high as 27 degrees by the Newport seaside yesterday.

Now it’s a case of trying to reel in early leaders Hiroyuki Fujita and Richard Green, who tie the early lead on –7.

