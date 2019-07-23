search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRumour: Tiger and Rory to play in new money match

Golf News

Rumour: Tiger and Rory to play in new money match

By bunkered.co.uk23 July, 2019
Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy PGA Tour ZOZO Championship Golf in Japan Skins Game Golf Channel
Tiger Woods And Rory Mc Ilroy

According to reports in the United States, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could be set to play in a one-off money match in Japan later this year.

The pair are expected to take part in a competition at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club near Tokyo on October 21.

That’s the Monday before the same venue stages the inaugural Zozo Championship, the PGA Tour’s first-ever official tournament in Japan.

• Tour pro praises Trump after PGA Tour win

• Koepka blasts Holmes over slow play

• Shane-sational Lowry wins The Open

The Golf Channel has reported that Woods and McIlroy will be joined in the one-off event by former world No.1 Jason Day and Japan’s highest-ranked golfer Hideki Matsuyama.

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM!

Insta Promo

It is also expected that the event will be sanctioned by the PGA Tour and will follow a similar format to the popular Skins Game, which took place annually from 1983 until 2005.

• MacIntyre: This has been a dream come true

Woods competed in that event seven times.

The Masters champion hasn’t played in Japan since 2006, when he lost to Padraig Harrington in a play-off for the Dunlop Phoenix.

Where will next year's men's major take place?

It would be the second year in a row that Woods has played in an off-calendar money match, following his $9m winner-takes-all battle with Phil Mickelson in Las Vegas last November.

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Skins Game

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Golf News

Ireland awarded 2026 Ryder Cup
One-legged golfer qualifies for Senior Open
This course is to be named host of 2026 Ryder Cup TODAY!
How good is Brooks Koepka? This stat NAILS it…
WATCH: Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your ball striking
Watch
play button
Good rhythm is the key to good golf
Callaway
play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Good fundamentals are key to a good golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow