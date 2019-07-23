Rumour: Tiger and Rory to play in new money match

According to reports in the United States, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could be set to play in a one-off money match in Japan later this year.



The pair are expected to take part in a competition at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club near Tokyo on October 21.



That’s the Monday before the same venue stages the inaugural Zozo Championship, the PGA Tour’s first-ever official tournament in Japan.



• Tour pro praises Trump after PGA Tour win

• Koepka blasts Holmes over slow play

• Shane-sational Lowry wins The Open

The Golf Channel has reported that Woods and McIlroy will be joined in the one-off event by former world No.1 Jason Day and Japan’s highest-ranked golfer Hideki Matsuyama.



FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM!



It is also expected that the event will be sanctioned by the PGA Tour and will follow a similar format to the popular Skins Game, which took place annually from 1983 until 2005.



• MacIntyre: This has been a dream come true



Woods competed in that event seven times.

The Masters champion hasn’t played in Japan since 2006, when he lost to Padraig Harrington in a play-off for the Dunlop Phoenix.



Where will next year's men's major take place?



It would be the second year in a row that Woods has played in an off-calendar money match, following his $9m winner-takes-all battle with Phil Mickelson in Las Vegas last November.