Five people have been injured and two of them hospitalised after being struck by a runaway GOLF CART at Pebble Beach during the second round of the US Open.

Photographs taken by long-standing Getty photographer Ross Kinnaird show medical attention being administered to spectators after the bizarre incident close to the 16th hole early on Friday morning.

According to reports in the US, a vendor was using the cart to deliver boxes that had been loaded onto the back of it. The vendor briefly parked and left the cart, during which time a box fell onto the accelerator of the vehicle. Eye-witnesses reported seeing it take off "at full speed", hitting the vendor as well as four others before it was brought under control.

The ages of those injured range are believed to range from 25 to 82, with two people taken to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula to receive further treatment for their injuries.

Wildest thing I've seen so far at the #usopen just happened. Box fell on the gas peddle of an unattended cart and it ran at full speed in large circles on the 16th fairway, Hit at least two people before someone jumped on(ish) and knocked the box off. Could have been really bad. — Fairways & Freeways (@fnf2017) June 14, 2019

An uncorroborated report, citing the California Highway Patrol, had earlier claimed that three people had been hospitalised following the incident: one with a broken arm, another with "a spinal injury" and a third with minor injuries.

Some of those who witnessed the accident took to social media to share their reactions.

Yooo there was just a run away golf cart that just fucked up pure people. Right infront of us pic.twitter.com/S1wZy0Y5OK — cj @Beaniemonn) June 14, 2019