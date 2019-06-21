search
Runaway golf cart ploughs into spectators at Pebble Beach

Golf News

Runaway golf cart ploughs into spectators at Pebble Beach

By Michael McEwan14 June, 2019
US Open 2019 US Open Pebble Beach Major Championships USGA golf carts accident
Pebble Beach Cart Crash 1

Five people have been injured and two of them hospitalised after being struck by a runaway GOLF CART at Pebble Beach during the second round of the US Open.

Photographs taken by long-standing Getty photographer Ross Kinnaird show medical attention being administered to spectators after the bizarre incident close to the 16th hole early on Friday morning.

According to reports in the US, a vendor was using the cart to deliver boxes that had been loaded onto the back of it. The vendor briefly parked and left the cart, during which time a box fell onto the accelerator of the vehicle. Eye-witnesses reported seeing it take off "at full speed", hitting the vendor as well as four others before it was brought under control.

• Poulter MISSES BALL en route to quadruple-bogey

• Spieth branded a "douche" for caddie criticism

The ages of those injured range are believed to range from 25 to 82, with two people taken to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula to receive further treatment for their injuries.

Pebble Beach Cart Crash 2 Pebble Beach Cart Crash 3

An uncorroborated report, citing the California Highway Patrol, had earlier claimed that three people had been hospitalised following the incident: one with a broken arm, another with "a spinal injury" and a third with minor injuries.

• Mickelson suffers embarrassment in first round

Some of those who witnessed the accident took to social media to share their reactions.

WARNING!
THE FOLLOWING TWEETS CONTAIN STRONG LANGUAGE

