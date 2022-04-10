Russell Knox has sights on Augusta after strong start in Texas

Russell Knox is targeting a place at the Masters after putting himself in contention at the Valero Texas Open.

The Florida-based Scot holds a one-shot lead after round one, and with the winner sealing a place at Augusta, he is in the mix for a last-minute invite.

But despite the tantalising prospect of a trip down Magnolia Lane, Knox refused to let it affect him.

“No, zero,” he replied when he was asked if he had put any extra pressure on himself with next week in mind.

“It would be the biggest bonus of the year obviously if that happened, but no, I'm quite happy to sit on the couch with my dog next week, too.

“Obviously I say that, but I mean, I'm going to try my hardest to finish first this week.”



Knox, originally from Inverness, has enjoyed a good start to 2022 and has jumped from 292nd to 167th in the world rankings, with his best result coming in the shape of a tie for sixth at the Players Championship last month.

And he believes he is rediscovering the kind of form which saw him break into the top 20.

“It's been more kind of the way I want to play golf,” he said.

“I've been a little more consistent tee to green. I'm back to kind of feeling like the way I should be playing, which has been nice.

“I've worked very hard on my game, practicing at home. It's been nice to kind of see a little success with sometimes when you're putting in work and you don't get results, it's very demoralizing.

“But it's nice, I've practiced hard and I'm starting to see some benefits.”