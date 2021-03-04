search
Russell Knox: I should have been on the Ryder Cup team

Golf News

Russell Knox: I should have been on the Ryder Cup team

By bunkered.co.uk01 March, 2021
Russell Knox Ryder Cup Team Europe Scottish Golf Show Scottish news Darren Clarke Tour News
Russell Knox

Russell Knox has outlined his determination to play in the Ryder Cup and right the wrong of missing out on the 2016 match.

The two-time PGA Tour winner missed out on featuring at Hazeltine almost five years ago, despite the fact that he was ranked inside the world’s top-20 at the time and would have qualified for the team on merit had the points he earned for winning the WGC-HSBC Champions in November 2015 counted.

Knox, 35, was not a member of the European Tour at the time of that victory. Had he been, the points he earned for his victory would eased him into the fourth spot on the European team. 

Instead, he finished tenth - only 12.36 world ranking points from automatic qualification - and was subsequently overlooked for a wild card by European captain Darren Clarke.

Speaking at the virtual Scottish Golf Show over the weekend, the Inverness-born man revealed that the snub still hurts.

“Deep down, everybody knows I deserved it,” said Knox. “That’s what’s more disappointing to me. I know I should have been on the team. Everybody does. So it was disappointing.

“Moving forward, the standard is super-high now. Everybody who’s going to make the European team is a superstar so if you’re going to make that team, you’ve got to be consistent, win tournaments and be just a great player.”

Knox was close to qualifying for the team again in 2018 – finishing 15th in qualifying – but, having rediscovered some of his best form recently, admitted that he is determined to make up for lost time this year.

“It’s always on my mind because I was so close but I know I’m still capable,” said the world No.213. “I get to play with the best players in the world [on the PGA Tour]. I know where my game’s at. It’s just a fraction away from where I need it to be and I’m certainly going to give it my all.

“Obviously, someone like Bob MacIntyre, he’s right there just now. Another big win would hopefully seal the deal for him.

“You’ve got to be in the top-50 if you’re going to play Ryder Cup. It’s pretty much that simple. Unfortunately, I was top-20 one year and didn’t get the nod. I’ve got to play better and I’ll have to win a big event, maybe two.”

Russell Knox was speaking at the virtual Scottish Golf Show. The entire show is available to browse and view on demand – for FREE - until March 31, 2021.

