Russell Knox makes cool piece of PGA Tour history

By his own high standards, 2019 has been a disappointing year for Russell Knox.

The Inverness-born PGA Tour star slipped from 68th on the Official World Golf Ranking to 109th and recorded just two top-10 finishes all year.

However, there was one silver lining.

Knox, 34, recorded the longest fairway hole-out of not just the year but the entire DECADE on the PGA Tour.

At the Valspar Championship at in March, the Scot holed his second shot on the 573-yard par-5 11th hole on Innisbrook's Copperhead Course from fully 275 yards.

Check it out below...

The PGA Tour has since confirmed that it was the longest fairway hole-out recorded on the circuit between 2010 and 2019, as well as the first-ever albatross in the 19-year history of the Valspar Championship.