Golf News

Russell Knox makes cool piece of PGA Tour history

By Michael McEwan27 December, 2019
Russell Knox Valspar Championship PGA Tour Albatross Innisbrook Scottish news
Russell Knox

By his own high standards, 2019 has been a disappointing year for Russell Knox. 

The Inverness-born PGA Tour star slipped from 68th on the Official World Golf Ranking to 109th and recorded just two top-10 finishes all year. 

However, there was one silver lining. 

Knox, 34, recorded the longest fairway hole-out of not just the year but the entire DECADE on the PGA Tour.

• 2019 ends on high note for Bob-Mac

• Scots pro announces he has quit tour golf

At the Valspar Championship at in March, the Scot holed his second shot on the 573-yard par-5 11th hole on Innisbrook's Copperhead Course from fully 275 yards. 

Check it out below...

• Pro "gutted" after thieves steal priceless clubs

• Tour pro roasts amateurs' swings on Twitter

The PGA Tour has since confirmed that it was the longest fairway hole-out recorded on the circuit between 2010 and 2019, as well as the first-ever albatross in the 19-year history of the Valspar Championship. 

