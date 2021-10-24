Ryan Campbell goes low to win Get Back To Golf Tour finale

Ryan Campbell can look forward to swapping Falkirk for Florida after winning the 2021 bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour grand final.

On a low scoring day at Dumbarnie Links, the 29-year-old carded a nine-under 63 to match former Open champion Paul Lawrie’s course record. Michael Stewart, playing in the group ahead, did likewise but it was Campbell who took the spoils courtesy of a better final six holes.

An 18-footer for birdie at the 18th, below, proved to be decisive for ‘Rhino’ who has won a seven-night trip for two to Orlando, which includes accommodation, car hire, a voucher for a meal at Graeme McDowell’s Nona Blue Restaurant, and full use of the facilities at Eagle Creek Country Club.

“I just played really solid all day,” said Campbell. “I hit it really well off the tee, stuck a few wedges in there nice and close and took care of the par-5s to give myself a couple of eagle chances. So, yeah, I’m delighted to win.”

Campbell booked his place at Dumbarnie in the final event of the regular season at Duddingston where he finished second to the already-qualified John Gallagher. He added that the Get Back To Golf Tour – the brainchild of ex European Tour pro Alan Tait – has been a fantastic addition to the domestic schedule.



“It’s just good that you get the chance to play when you’ve got a week or two at home,” he said. “The flexibility of it means that you can get a game with your mates or maybe somebody that you don’t see all that often. It’s social but it’s competitive and that’s a big part of the appeal. The prize funds are excellent, too.”



Campbell added that he’ll go into 2022 with a spring in his step after winning the Get Back To Golf Tour.

“It’s great for the self-belief. It’s nice to have a bit of momentum to carry into next year and I’m looking forward to kicking on and seeing where I can go with it.”



Runner-up Stewart can console himself with a three-night trip for two to La Cala, Spain, with two-time Challenge Tour winner Jamie McLeary finishing three shots further back in third and receiving a three-night trip for two to the Marine Hotel in Brora, with golf at Brora, Golspie and Tain included.

Stewart also won £250 for nearest the pin at the 16th, with Fraser Moore taking the £500 nearest the pin prize at the eighth.



Proof of the quality on display, the 12 players who teed it up in the grand final were a combined 52-under-par, much to the delight and astonishment of tour organiser Tait.

“The finale at Dumbarnie was a fitting way to bring the curtain down on the second Get Back To Golf Tour season,” he said. “The quality of golf produced by the guys was absolutely outstanding and there’s no question that Ryan is a very worthy winner.

“Just as it was last year, the tour has been fantastically well supported, both by the players who took part in the events and the many generous sponsors who threw their weight behind it.

“I’m already looking forward to bringing it back even bigger and even better in 2022.”

Get Back To Golf Tour Grand Final

Full Scores

63 - Ryan Campbell*, Michael Stewart

66 - Jamie McLeary**, John Henry

67 - Chris Maclean, Joe Bryce

68 - John Gallagher, Ken Campbell, Fraser Moore

69 - Andrew Thomson

73 - Scott Herald

74 - Iain Burrow

* better final six holes

** better inward half