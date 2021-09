Sobering.

That's probably the most accurate way to describe the 43rd Ryder Cup from a European point of view.

Having enjoyed so much success in the match over the last couple of decades, Padraig Harrington's side was humbled by an inspired US team at Whistling Straits.

Across the next few pages, we run the rule over the 12 players who represented the 'blue and gold' this week and mark them out of 10.

Hit the NEXT button to see how they scored.