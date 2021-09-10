search
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup 2021: Tee times & pairings

Golf News

Ryder Cup 2021: Tee times & pairings

By bunkered.co.uk10 September, 2021
Ryder Cup Whistling Straits Team Europe Team USA COVID-19 Matchplay Tee times
Ryder Cup Whistling Straits

The COVID-delayed 2021 Ryder Cup is right around the corner - and it's shaping up to be a cracker.

Taking place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 24-26, the 43rd edition of the biennial contest will see Steve Stricker's American side attempt to wrestle back ownership of the famous gold trophy from a European side captained by Padraig Harrington.

Originally due to take place in 2020, the match was postponed due to the pandemic. However, it's 'all systems go' for this year and the countdown is well and truly on.

• Stricker reveals picks to complete US team

• Reed appears to be unhappy at Ryder Cup snub

As has become customary, the match will be staged across three days and comprise five sessions.

Here's your guide to what matches will be played - and, more importantly, when.

Ryder Cup tee times

[All times UK]

Friday AM foursomes

Match 1: 1.05pm
Match 2: 1.21pm
Match 3: 1.37pm
Match 4: 1.53pm

• What is the 'Envelope Rule' in the Ryder Cup?

Friday PM fourballs

Match 1: 6.10pm
Match 2: 6.26pm
Match 3: 6.42pm
Match 4: 6.58pm

Saturday AM foursomes

Match 1: 1.05pm
Match 2: 1.21pm
Match 3: 1.37pm
Match 4: 1.53pm

Saturday PM fourballs

Match 1:6.10pm
Match 2: 6.26pm
Match 3: 6.42pm
Match 4: 6.58pm

• QUIZ: Name Mickelson's Ryder Cup teammates

Sunday singles

Match 1: 5.04pm
Match 2: 5.15pm
Match 3: 5.26pm
Match 4: 5.37pm
Match 5: 5.48pm
Match 6: 5.59pm
Match 7: 6.10pm
Match 8: 6.21pm
Match 9: 6.32pm
Match 10: 6.43pm
Match 11: 6.54pm
Match 12: 7.05pm

When is the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony?

The Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 23 at 10pm. During the Opening Ceremony, captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington will also their pairings for the Friday morning foursomes matches.

