Ryder Cup 2021: Tee times & pairings

The COVID-delayed 2021 Ryder Cup is right around the corner - and it's shaping up to be a cracker.



Taking place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin from September 24-26, the 43rd edition of the biennial contest will see Steve Stricker's American side attempt to wrestle back ownership of the famous gold trophy from a European side captained by Padraig Harrington.

Originally due to take place in 2020, the match was postponed due to the pandemic. However, it's 'all systems go' for this year and the countdown is well and truly on.



As has become customary, the match will be staged across three days and comprise five sessions.



Here's your guide to what matches will be played - and, more importantly, when.



Ryder Cup tee times

[All times UK]

Friday AM foursomes

Match 1: 1.05pm

Match 2: 1.21pm

Match 3: 1.37pm

Match 4: 1.53pm

Friday PM fourballs

Match 1: 6.10pm

Match 2: 6.26pm

Match 3: 6.42pm

Match 4: 6.58pm

Saturday AM foursomes

Match 1: 1.05pm

Match 2: 1.21pm

Match 3: 1.37pm

Match 4: 1.53pm

Saturday PM fourballs

Match 1:6.10pm

Match 2: 6.26pm

Match 3: 6.42pm

Match 4: 6.58pm

Sunday singles

Match 1: 5.04pm

Match 2: 5.15pm

Match 3: 5.26pm

Match 4: 5.37pm

Match 5: 5.48pm

Match 6: 5.59pm

Match 7: 6.10pm

Match 8: 6.21pm

Match 9: 6.32pm

Match 10: 6.43pm

Match 11: 6.54pm

Match 12: 7.05pm

When is the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony?

The Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 23 at 10pm. During the Opening Ceremony, captains Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington will also their pairings for the Friday morning foursomes matches.