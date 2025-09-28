Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A Ryder Cup that will take some getting over.

Europe denied Team USA from producing one of the biggest comebacks in Ryder Cup history at Bethpage Black on the most excruciating Sunday of golf imaginable.

Luke Donald’s men, after the mother of all scares, are history-makers after becoming only the fifth European team in the history of the competition to win away from home.

To the ratings…

Justin Rose 8

Don’t make him the captain just yet for Adare Manor. He’s five years from Champions Tour eligibility, but we can still eek out another Ryder Cup from Rose yet. He putted the lights out on Friday and Saturday and showed his class in the fraught environs during that fourball performance for the ages with Fleetwood on Saturday. The Englishmen were 12 under through 15 holes. Devastating to lose that epic match against the form US player Cameron Young, but a bona fide European legend nonetheless.

Tommy Fleetwood 9

Four matches. Four wins. It was Fleetwood who led the charge for the Europeans and helped them break the back of this match before Sunday singles. He came into this event in the form of his life and somehow elevates his game even further at the Ryder Cup. Deserved the perfect five, but couldn’t look as Thomas drained a birdie putt to win his singles match on the final hole.

Matt Fitzpatrick 7

The feel-good story of the week was Matt Fitzpatrick’s redemption. He arrived at Bethpage determined to prove a point with a 1-7-0 record. His parents didn’t even travel over because of the sickening abuse he received during the last away match at Whistling Straits. He responded by crushing the world No.1 Scottie Scheffler in the Friday foursomes. In the final match on Saturday, he produced a bunker shot akin to his US Open-winning shot in 2022 to seal a full European point. Then on Sunday, he built a five-point lead on Bryson DeChambeau, but failed to shut the door on a full point.

Rory McIlroy 8

Europe’s talisman said two years ago he would deliver a precious Ryder Cup away win. He won four points in Rome and added another 3.5 here. Hhe was completely spent by the time a Sunday billing came with Scheffler. To stand up with Shane Lowry and listen to the American fans abusing him and his family before winning his first full point with the Irishman was a staggering achievement. It clearly took everything out of him.

Ludvig Aberg 7

Teamed up with Fitzpatrick in a pairing that accounted for world No.1 Scheffler and world No.3 Henley on Friday morning. That shock result set the tone for the big European lead early on. His biggest contribution came on Sunday, up against and a wall of red when he defeated Patrick Cantlay. A monumental effort from the Swede that proved the only full European singles point.

Jon Rahm 8

A European warrior and his Ryder Cup legend has grown in New York State. He led spectacularly from the front, also producing the shot of the match on Saturday morning with his magical chip-in on the par-3 eighth. His 6-0-0 record in foursomes is unheard of. Team Europe will be grateful that they could find a way to kick the can down the road after Rahm’s legal challenge that enabled him to win three points. He ran out of steam against Xander Schauffele amidst a USA barrage.

Sepp Straka 6

Hadn’t played competitive golf in five weeks after his second child was born prematurely last month and early on that showed. Straka was carried along by Jon Rahm early on in the Friday foursomes, but he still produced some big moments late in that match. Unfortunate to get outdone by two brilliant J.J. Spaun birdies to lose grip of a second point with Rahm.

Shane Lowry 9

Looked like he wanted to take the Bethpage mob on his own as he stuck by his good friend McIlroy on that putrid Saturday afternoon. Like Lowry said then, he lives for this event. What a staggering few holes Lowry produced when his team needed him most on Sunday. Etched his name into Ryder Cup history with that magical birdie on the last.

Rasmus Hojgaard 4

A shame, but of course justified, that he only played once until Sunday. Perhaps one mistake Donald made was pairing the rookie Dane with Aberg, another player new to this unforgiving setting. He and Ben Griffin both sat out Saturday and he was edged out by the American to remain the only European player without a point.

Tyrrell Hatton 8

His “Team Angry” partnership with Rahm has become virtually unplayable. He’s still unbeaten with his LIV teammate. Hatton stepped in superbly as a late-notice injury replacement for Viktor Hovland on Saturday afternoon after a gruelling morning match. The match-winner after he got the half-point Europe required against Collin Morikawa in match ten.

Robert MacIntyre 7

Not many predicted the ‘Bobland’ pairing at the start of the week but MacIntyre and Hovland were unfortunate to lose on Friday morning and responded by making his mark in a Saturday thriller. Missed some golden chances against Sam Burns with the putter on Sunday, but still took a steely half to make it 15-13.

Viktor Hovland 6

Said it was “heartbreaking” to miss out out on both the Saturday fourballs and the Sunday singles with a neck problem. Who knew how important that half-point would be after the obscure Envelope Rule was invoked? The Norweigan made his big contribution on Saturday morning, leading the charge with MacIntyre as they stared down Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley. His putt to salvage a half on the par-3 17th was a standout moment.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.