Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The United States’ struggles in the Ryder Cup go on.

Despite a stirring final day fightback, during which they limited Europe to only one outright win from the 12 singles matches, Keegan Bradley’s side were left to rue a historically bad first two days at Bethpage.

A first defeat on US soil since 2012 leaves the US with only four victories in the last 15 Ryder Cups.

Yikes!

With that said, it’s time to dish out some scores…

—

Sam Burns – 5

One of Bradley’s six picks, Burns played three matches and won none. Grim. His week’s work was summed up with the very last action of the match. One-up on Robert MacIntyre heading down the last, he stumbled to a sloppy bogey to embellish the scoreline in Europe’s favour. A big disappointment.

Patrick Cantlay – 3

The man at the centre of the ‘Hatgate’ storm in Rome, this was a considerably quieter Ryder Cup for Cantlay. Played all five sessions but delivered only a point-and-a-half, and was the only US player to lose a singles match, a crucial 2&1 defeat at the hands of Ludvig Aberg. Evidently shouldn’t have worn a cap.

• Twitter reacts to Europe winning the Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau – 3

To paraphrase Tommy Fleetwood (allegedly), the Ryder Cup is harder than YouTube. If Bryson doesn’t know that after this week, he never will. Came into the week promising to chirp in Rory McIlroy’s ear, spent Saturday afternoon bitching in Fleetwood’s face, before being rag-dolled by Matt Fitzpatrick for the first seven holes on Sunday. Battled back to win a gutsy (but ultimately meaningless) half. One-and-a-half points from five is not just enough for a team leader. Look, there’s no doubting DeChambeau’s star power. He is a natural-born entertainer, utterly compelling to watch, and precisely the kind of transcendent figure the game needs in its bid to attract new audiences. But in this particular environment, points, not personality, are the only currency worth a damn and, for most the week, it felt like he was tuned to a different frequency than his teammates. A humbling, borderline humiliating week for the one-time ‘Scientist’.

Harris English – 2

Gets one point for turning up and other pity point for being shoved in the envelope. Would he have made a difference to the outcome against Viktor Hovland in Match 12? We’ll never know. What we can say with much more certainty is that Bradley did him dirty by pairing him, twice, with Collin Morikawa – statistically, the least compatible pairing of the 132 foursomes options available to the US skipper. Played 30 holes all week and led for four. A week to forget for the gum-chomping Georgian.

Ben Griffin – 5

The aviator-wearing rookie lost narrowly alongside Bryson DeChambeau on Friday afternoon and was then benched for the entirety of Saturday – the only US player to sit out a whole day. Contributed a point with a one-up victory over Europe’s only debutant Rasmus Hojgaard but, by then, the match had gone. Entitled to leave Long Island with a ton of frustration.

• Shane Lowry delivers emotional interview after Ryder Cup win

Russell Henley – 4

Winless on his long-awaited Ryder Cup debut after surrendering a one-up lead to Shane Lowry on the 18th – a critical half-point that ensured Europe retained the trophy. Will have sleepless nights for weeks, months and maybe even years about the putt he left criminally short on the last to leave the door ajar for the Irishman.

Collin Morikawa – 4

Half a point from a possible three – and one-and-a-half from his last SEVEN Ryder Cup matches – is nowhere near good enough for a player of Morikawa’s calibre. Like English, was thrown right under the foursomes bus by his captain but, regardless, the two-time major champ doesn’t bring enough energy to the occasion. Looked disinterested and disengaged almost throughout. A passenger who must try harder.

Xander Schauffele – 8

One of the few Americans to emerge with any credit from the opening couple of days, and backed that up with a thumping 4&3 takedown of Jon Rahm in the middle of the singles order. Three points out of four is precisely the kind of contribution Bradley would have wanted from one of his senior guys. If only more had followed his example…

• Ryder Cup: Every European player rated

Scottie Scheffler – 4

For the last couple of years, people have been desperate to draw parallels between Scheffler and Tiger Woods. Finally, this week, the comparisons stuck. Like Woods in his day, Scheffler seems completely bamboozled by the Ryder Cup stage. Reduced to tears in Rome two years ago. Reduced to only one win from five on Long Island. A whopping great disappointment.

JJ Spaun – 8

The US Open champion was widely expected to have a big impact on his Ryder Cup debut, and so it proved. Earned two points from three, including a solid 2&1 win over Sepp Straka, as the US made a Sunday charge. When Keegan Bradley reflects on the week, he might ask himself why he didn’t make better use of the man from LA.

Justin Thomas – 7

Another energetic, intense and ultimately impactful Ryder Cup performance from Thomas. Continued his unbeaten singles streak with a hard-fought win over Tommy Fleetwood in the second of the singles. It’s been said before but bears repeating: if the US had 12 Justin Thomases, they might never lose.

Cameron Young – 8

In virtually every American Ryder Cup defeat, it’s typically the performance of a rookie that provides the consolation. In 2018, it was Justin Thomas. In 2023, Max Homa. This time around? This guy. The New York native has a famously stoic disposition but do not be mistaken: he is steely, passionate and an extraordinary competitor. A stud, basically. Three points out of four is an exceptional return. Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side.

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content