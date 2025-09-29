Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Another Ryder Cup, another extraordinary amount of stuff to talk about.

From prospective blowout to anxiety-inducing nail-biter quicker than you can say “Envelope Rule”, the 45th Ryder Cup truly had it all: extraordinary golf, idiotic emcees and most things in between.

I scribbled some notes throughout the week. Here they are, in no particular order…

—

1. Phew!

2. Kudos to Team USA. They were historically, almost comically, bad for the first couple of days but rallied in singles as they so often do. They made it a special, dramatic Sunday instead of the procession it would otherwise have been.

3. Luke Donald. What a man. Keegan Bradley reckons he’s the “best European Ryder Cup captain of all time”. No argument here. If he wants the job again – big ‘if’ – then he absolutely should lead Europe into the next match at Adare Manor in 2027. This whole thing of stepping aside and ‘giving somebody else a shot’ is birthday card nonsense. Just have the best man for the job do the job, providing he wants it.

4. Here’s a thing. If Gareth Southgate gets knighted for winning nothing with the England football team, what does Luke Donald get for back-to-back winning Ryder Cup captaincies? Buckingham Palace? Gibraltar?

5. One thing’s for certain (I think): Adare Manor is too soon for Justin Rose to be the European captain. On the evidence of the last couple of years, it’s more likely than not he could be there as a player, and the last thing Europe needs is a Keegan Bradley-esque will-he-pick-himself melodrama. His time will absolutely come. But not yet.

6. Ryder Cup Europe should send LIV Golf a lovely hamper for persuading Henrik Stenson to join them. The last two Ryder Cups could have been hella different had they not…

7. The post-mortem on Bradley’s captaincy won’t be pretty – should have picked himself, should have set up the course differently, what was with the Morikawa/English pairing – but it shouldn’t be forgotten he really cares about this event. That matters. To what extent is subjective. But it definitely matters.

8. Bradley’s ‘Envelope Rule’ comments smacked of sour grapes, though. He didn’t just know the rule; he agreed to it, signed the agreement and stuck a name in the envelope. Where were his objections and “many ideas” of how to improve it back then?

9. So, what now for Team USA? They’ve tried a Task Force. They’ve given the captaincy to their most passionate and intense Ryder Cupper in a generation. They even got the president to show up. And they still haven’t figured this thing out like Europe has.

10. I’ve got an idea. Why don’t they expand the team to include Canada and Mexico.

11. Jokes (well, half-jokes) aside, the PGA of America should give Tiger Woods whatever he wants to lead them into Adare Manor. Given his friendship with the Irish resort’s owner JP McManus, you would expect that to be a foregone conclusion.

12. Mind you, Woods’ sole social media contribution to Ryder Cup week a tweet about Sun Day Red clothing. Maybe he didn’t know it was on.

13. Masters champion, Ryder Cup stud – has Rory McIlroy finally done enough to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year? The answer is “probably not”. Nor should he care.

14. If you ever find yourself in a hard spot, I hope you have a pal like Shane Lowry and a caddie like Ian Finnis.

15. Two years ago in Rome, Scottie Scheffler was reduced to tears. Since then, he’s won 13 times on the PGA Tour, three of them majors. He was humbled again this week, winning only one point from his five matches. Rest of the tour, you have been warned!

16. So, so, soooo much talk about the crowds this week and whether their abuse crossed a line. Let me save you some time: it absolutely did.

17. It’s really up to the PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe and golf itself to decide what they want this thing to be going forward. If they want to go after a non-golf crowd, they’re going to have to be better prepared for the type of people and behaviour that will attract. This week, they aggressively pursued a New York sports crowd, and that’s what they got. On countless occasions, it was obnoxious, extraordinarily personal and, without hyperbole, sickening.

18. Some people (mostly those on social media who weren’t actually on the ground) seemed to be perplexed at the reaction to the behaviour. “Suck it up,” they insisted. “You’re too soft.” So, let me be as clear as I can: if you think it’s okay for a grown man to go to a golf tournament – or anything for that matter – and scream that one of the player’s wives is “a whore”, you need help. And if you’re the person shouting it, you’re sub-human scum.

19. Presumably, many of the same who screamed unspeakable things at Rory McIlroy throughout the week sobbed into each other’s shoulders when he won the Masters back in April. Morons.

20. Final point on these people (to whom I’ve annoyingly devoted far too much attention). They are a consequence of the ‘Barstoolification’ of sport, a grim, toxically masculine subset of sports ‘fans’ who think wearing a cap back to front, chugging bears and chest-bumping your ‘bruh’ is life. They are emboldened by one another into believing that they can say what they like without consequences. And they are just the worst.

21. Aaaaanyway, another big talking point this week was the small matter of the US team being paid to play. I’m kind of over it at this point. I just hope the PGA of America kept the receipts.

22. I can’t wait to watch Bryson’s YouTube video about all this.

23. I was there to hear the “Scottie, Scottie Scheffler” chant – set to the tune of “We Will Rock You” – and I’m not sure my toes will ever uncurl. It was more cringe than catching your parents snogging.

24. DJs should be banned from the first tee of events like the Ryder Cup. Just allow the occasion to develop organically. Pitbull’s greatest hits won’t get you there any quicker, lads.

25. Decades from now, Team Europe will be shown inspirational videos of Matt Fitzpatrick on the Wednesday night of Ryder Cup week. Players with great wedge games will be described as having “Yorkshire hands”.

26. In all seriousness, what a remarkable turnaround in Fitzy’s Ryder fortunes. He came into the week having lost seven of his previous eight matches and spoke about how much that ‘frustrated’ him. He ended it with two-and-a-half points from four, including a quite impressive humbling of Bryson DeChambeau on Sunday that deserved far more than just a half.

27. This week should be the one and only airing of the ‘Benny Booms’ nickname. Without question, the worst moniker in sport.

28. Why doesn’t golf do better nicknames? Vijay Singh is the ‘Big Fijian’ because he’s big and from Fiji; Phil Mickelson is ‘Lefty’ because he’s left-handed; Miguel Angel Jimenez is ‘The Mechanic’ because he likes cars. I think we can do better.

29. I said this a couple of years ago, but I stand by it: Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America are missing a huge trick with the Sunday singles draw. Rather than do it behind closed doors, why not make it broadcast it live on TV, with the captains announcing each player in turn and getting, say, 30 seconds to respond to their opponent’s choice. Box office!

30. The way grown men rush to an offline shot and encircle it, staring down in amazement at it like a cartoon cat, will never not be amusing to me. “A golf ball?! On a golf course?! What the hell?!”

31. Where were you when Justin Rose holed the winning putt at the 1999 Ryder Cup?

32. Every two years, I am reminded that Europe has an anthem.

33. Hunter Mahan might the off-course breakout star of this week. I listened to him a lot on TV and radio, and he was just exceptional. Insightful, witty, great voice. Get that man a full-time booth gig.

34. The All-Star Celebrity Match should be investigated under the Trade Descriptions Act.

35. Almost $20 for a beer is scandalous, doubly so when that beer is Michelob Ultra.

36. The Long Island Expressway? I beg to differ.

37. The Ryder Cup is a long old week, with a preposterous preamble that feels as though it will never end. But the trade-off when the golf gets going is so worth it.

38. Only 720 sleeps until balls in the air at Adare Manor.

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content