Keegan Bradley will go down as one of the most fascinating Ryder Cup captains in recent history – but perhaps not for the right reasons.

Not least was his appointment by the PGA of America a huge gamble, but the discourse around his performance in charge of the red, white and blue shifted massively over the weekend.

On Saturday, Bradley had failed. On Sunday, he was a candidate for Adare Manor.

That’s because his red, white and blue side found themselves 12-5 down before a singles match had commenced at Bethpage, only to be defeated 15-13 after a spirited comeback. The US finally won a session, a result at last.

Until that point, however, he and the US did plenty wrong…

Captain Keegan

By virtue of his time at St. John’s, few players know Bethpage Black better than Bradley. But as America tried to wrestle back the cup, the 39-year-old was on the sidelines, watching on. How he’d have loved to be involved on Sunday, chasing down a point. A Ryder Cup obsessive whose hand was forced by the governing body and will live in regret wondering what might have been.

New Yorker

The wait was over. Finally, we knew who’d be playing with whom in the opening session of the 45th Ryder Cup. Bryson? Yup. Scottie? Check. Cam Young? Where’s Cam Young? The first of Bradley’s self-conflicted errors, as the local man went unbeaten in four matches, logging a 3-1-0 record. Only Tommy Fleetwood gained more strokes than the big hitter across the week.

Bethpage Blue

Perhaps someone should have been in Keegan’s ear about this one, but ordering the lawnmowers didn’t prove a wise decision. The US made course setup – supposedly the biggest home advantage – feel anything but. A lack of rough turned the match into a putting contest and, looking at this stat, there was only going to be one winner.

Fore-somes

I haven’t forgotten about the whole Collin Morikawa-Harris English debacle. And neither have you. Data Golf’s model showed the duo as the 132nd (out of 132) most optimal foursomes pairing. Bradley, of course, made matters worse, doubling down on his mistake by sending them out twice. The serious lessons in all of this are that he (a) ignored data and (b) failed to adjust.

Fore-mat

That’ll be the last fore pun. Anyway, Luke Donald must have been rubbing his hands together when his opposite number made the format for this year’s match public. Bradley opted to start with foursomes, a traditionally strong format for Europeans, and it backfired. If not for a Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay win, the US would have been 4-0 down. Another sluggish start.

Full Swing and a miss

Guaranteeing victory at last year’s Presidents Cup wasn’t the smartest decision, either. By all means, fire up a side and bring a fresh perspective to the US locker room, but this wasn’t it. Bradley’s own passion and determination wasn’t matched until it was too late, and that’s why he was doubted. If Bradley had taken a quick look across the corridor, he’d have noticed how to lead a team to victory.

