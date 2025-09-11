Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Billy Horschel has called on four US Ryder Cup players to ‘step up’ when they bid to win back the historic prize at Bethpage Black later this month.

Team USA captain Keegan Bradley completed his team with six captain’s picks last month, who will join the six automatic qualifiers for the biennial clash on Long Island.

And Horschel, 38, reckons four of the big guns need to take the initiative and lead the hosts to a third consecutive stateside victory.

“I think when I’m looking at guys, our studs need to step up,” Horschel said ahead of this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he is returning from injury to defend his title.

“Scottie Scheffler needs to step up. Xander needs to step up. JT [Justin Thomas] needs to step up. Patrick Cantlay, he needs to play the way he normally does. If those four guys play to their ability and get points, it’s going to be a very difficult Ryder Cup for the European side.”

Horschel continued: “I think history shows you need your stars to shine and collect points, and I think if those guys do it, like similar to the European side, Rory McIlroys and Jon Rahms and Ludwigs and stars of that team show up, it’s going to be tough.

“It’s going to be a great Ryder Cup. I’m looking forward to it. Bethpage is a beautiful venue. Like I said, everyone involved, it’s going to be pretty exciting. As a golf fan, I hope it comes down to Sunday and that would be even more epic.”

The eight-time PGA Tour winner also named three rookies who he expects to play well. As well as identifying Cameron Young and Ben Griffin as threats, Horschel mentioned Russell Henley as someone who played well at last year’s Presidents Cup. The American finished 3-1-0 at Royal Montreal.

Horschel, meanwhile, is under no illusions that the US side will have to go out and prove they are the better team on paper. And he hopes the boisterous crowd can be respectful of both sides to help deliver a memorable match.

“Listen, on paper, you know, for many years, we know the US side may be the strongest side but many a time the European team has come out.

“This is going to be a very difficult Ryder Cup for everyone involved, especially the European side because of the New York fans. Obviously, they bring a lot of support and they are very boisterous.

“But as any American fans know, they can be a little bit rude at times, and hopefully it’s a little bit more respectful.”

