The mind games started before any shots were hit in anger at the Ryder Cup. At least, that’s according to Brandel Chamblee.

Of course, we all heard Luke Donald’s money-fuelled digs at the USA team in his Opening Ceremony Speech, but there’s been some more subtle pieces of gamesmanship at play, too.

It was famed analyst Brandel Chamblee, who was speaking on the Dan Patrick show on Thursday, that pointed out this sneaky move by the Europeans, the day before the match got underway.

The former PGA Tour winner explained how Luke Donald’s men employed a subtle but clever tactic to get under the skin of their opponents on the practice ground.

“It’s the mental aspect of it, it’s mano-a-mano, they’ll be some gamesmanship, there already has been some gamesmanship,” Chamblee said, as first reported by GolfWRX.

“Luke Donald has a little gamesmanship with his opening remarks.

“The European team out on the range, I don’t know if it was yesterday or today. Instead of going to one end so the US side could uniformly practice at another end, the European team went right in the middle so the US team had to split up and go to either side of them.

“That is absolutely gamesmanship by the European team.”

It might seem like a small detail, but as we know, the Ryder Cup is won with fine margins. If that’s just enough to put the USA team off their game before they head to the course, it could make all the difference.

