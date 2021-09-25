search
Ryder Cup: Brandel Chamblee takes swipe at "worst ball-striker" Ian Poulter

Golf News

Ryder Cup: Brandel Chamblee takes swipe at "worst ball-striker" Ian Poulter

By Michael McEwan24 September, 2021
Ian Poulter Ryder Cup Team Europe Brandel Chamblee Golf Channel Sky Sports Golf
Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter hardly needs any extra motivation when it comes to the Ryder Cup but if the European talisman is looking for some, he need look no further than comments made about him by Brandel Chamblee.

Speaking after Poulter was named to play alongside Rory McIlroy in the anchor match of the Friday morning foursomes, Golf Channel analyst Chamblee admitted to being surprised by the Englishman’s inclusion in the opening session.

“Pairing up Rory McIlroy with Ian Poulter, that’s a gamble,” he said. “Maybe it pays off. But this is not the same Ian Poulter from 2012 that blitzed the US in that fourth session. This is a guy who has only played sparingly over the last couple of Ryder Cups and wasn’t even playing for Europe in 2016. And of the 24 players here, he is the worst ball-striker – by a lot.

• Rahm and Garcia to lead Europe's defence

• Ian Poulter: Inside the mind of 'The Postman'

"This is a beefed up golf course. Now, he’s a fabulous putter. We know he can stun. But that’s a bit of a surprise.”

Chamblee also questioned Sergio Garcia's putting as he prepares to partner Jon Rahm in the opening match of the session.

Needless to say, Chamblee’s remarks – broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports Golf – didn’t go down well with supporters of the ‘blue and yellow’.

Here's a selection of the responses...

