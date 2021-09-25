Ian Poulter hardly needs any extra motivation when it comes to the Ryder Cup but if the European talisman is looking for some, he need look no further than comments made about him by Brandel Chamblee.

Speaking after Poulter was named to play alongside Rory McIlroy in the anchor match of the Friday morning foursomes, Golf Channel analyst Chamblee admitted to being surprised by the Englishman’s inclusion in the opening session.

“Pairing up Rory McIlroy with Ian Poulter, that’s a gamble,” he said. “Maybe it pays off. But this is not the same Ian Poulter from 2012 that blitzed the US in that fourth session. This is a guy who has only played sparingly over the last couple of Ryder Cups and wasn’t even playing for Europe in 2016. And of the 24 players here, he is the worst ball-striker – by a lot.

"This is a beefed up golf course. Now, he’s a fabulous putter. We know he can stun. But that’s a bit of a surprise.”

Chamblee also questioned Sergio Garcia's putting as he prepares to partner Jon Rahm in the opening match of the session.

Needless to say, Chamblee’s remarks – broadcast in the UK on Sky Sports Golf – didn’t go down well with supporters of the ‘blue and yellow’.

Here's a selection of the responses...

Praying that Poulter and Garcia win their first matches now as a middle finger to Chamblee after his comments Come on boys #RyderCup — Gia (@GiaRhodes) September 24, 2021

I hope Sergio & Poulter are listening to Brandel Chamblee, no better way of pumping up the opposition! #RyderCup2021 — Gary Marshall (@ThebfgGazza) September 23, 2021

Well, Brandel Chamblee has just sorted Harrington’s pre match speech after that little rant. Let Poulter & Garcia see that statement about their golf games before they start.

I do hope Sky get back to their coverage, this American stuff is doing my head in already! #RyderCup — Adam Haylett (@Adam_Haylett) September 23, 2021

Garcia and Poulter being ridiculed by Brandel Chamblee who had a two bob career when he was playing #RyderCup2021#norespect — Clive Elliott (@CliveElliott16) September 23, 2021

Chamblee calling Poulter the worst ball striker and Garcia the worst putter…anyone told him what their Ryder cup records are? #rydercup — Mark Gillies (@Mark_Gillies) September 23, 2021

This Brandel Chamblee take



Play this in the team room now. He’s just called Poulter the worst ball striker out there and Sergio the worst putter out there. It’s Ryder Cup, what don’t they understand??? @NoLayingUp — Nick Cox (@nick15cox) September 23, 2021