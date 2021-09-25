Safe to assume neither Brooks Koepka nor Daniel Berger will be getting the Aon Nicklaus-Jacklin Award for sportsmanship this week after becoming embroiled in an extraordinary exchange with rules officials at the Ryder Cup.

Playing the 15th hole in the Saturday morning foursomes, Koepka found himself with a tricky lie after an errant tee shot by Berger.

On closer inspection, the four-time major champion believed he was entitled to free relief because of a drain line interfering with his through-swing.

He called in a rules official, David Price, who rejected Koepka's assessment of his lie. Both American players protested, with Koepka reminding compatriot Price of the wrist injury that forced him to withdraw from the Tour Championship earlier in the month.

With Price unmoved, Koepka called for a second opinion. Despite both players' protests, the original ruling was upheld.

As Koepka returned to his bag to collect a club, Berger continued to press the case. When the official refused to change his mind, the US player could be heard muttering "such b******t" as he walked away.

Koepka returned to play his shot but not before pointing to both officials and saying: "If I break my wrist, it's on the f*****g both of you."

In the end, Koepka was able to hit his shot without incident and the US halved the hole but went on to lose the 16th and 17th to go down 3&1.

Asked to comment on the matter at the end of the round, Koepka would only say: "Yeah, we didn't get it."