Brandel Chamblee openly criticised Bryson DeChambeau ahead of this week’s Ryder Cup, and now the US star has responded.

Chamblee unloaded in the build-up to the match play event earlier this week, labelling the LIV Golf man a ‘captain’s nightmare’ while speaking on the Golf Channel’s ‘Live from the Ryder Cup’.

“He’s trying to drum some interest up for himself and I thought it was poignant when he was asked about the rhetoric of Rory, he didn’t mention the goal this week of winning the Ryder Cup.

“He didn’t talk about playing on a team and how much that meant,” Chamblee said.

“What he did do was talk about his YouTube channel, if you want to talk about the numbers generated by that, it’s pretty dubious. I have no doubt that bots are generating those views…

“It’s one of the reasons he will be so difficult to get paired with. No doubt he is one hell of a golfer, no doubt he has his moments of generosity with fans, I’ve heard about them.

“He’s an odd duck when he’s trying to fit in with a team and he has so many bulletin board mistakes. I think he would be a captain’s nightmare.”

DeChambeau then addressed Chamblee’s claims during practice on Wednesday while signing autographs for fans.

In a video circulating on social media, the two-time US Open champion looked down a camera phone and commented: “Did Brandel say something yesterday? I don’t know what it was.”

It appeared to be directed towards Chamblee’s comments surrounding his ‘bot’ following online, with the Crushers captain being swarmed by fans at the time of the clip.

DeChambeau is returning to the Ryder Cup stage after missing out on the trip to Marco Simone two years ago.

One man who is pleased to see him back is his US teammate Scottie Scheffler. “He’s a tremendous competitor,” Scheffler said on Tuesday.

“He’s a great partner as well. He’s a great guy; he’s a good friend. He’s been great in our team room. He brings a lot of energy, and the people love him.

“Being an American means a lot to him and I’m excited to kind of unleash him this week.”

