search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup: Bryson DeChambeau not fazed by fans

Golf News

Ryder Cup: Bryson DeChambeau not fazed by fans

By Michael McEwan21 September, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau Ryder Cup Team USA Whistling Straits Brooks Koepka fan behaviour
Bryson De Chambeau Ryder Cup

Bryson DeChambeau insists that he won't let fans get under his skin at this week's Ryder Cup.

The world No.7 has been singled out for special treatment from section of the galleries at tournaments throughout the summer, in large part due to his long-running feud with US teammate Brooks Koepka.

Earlier this month, the 2020 US Open champion was reported to have angrily confronted a fan who yelled 'Brooksy' at him after he lost out in a playoff for the BMW Championship. Days later, the PGA Tour announced some robust new changes to its fans' 'Code of Conduct' policy to guard against players being abused or harassed by spectators.

• Woosnam blasts 'arrogant' Brooks Koepka

• Europe's Ryder Cup gear is VERY pricey...

What kind of reception DeChambeau will get from the crowds at Whistling Strait this week has been the subject of some conjecture, with US Ryder Cup supporters known for being particularly vocal.

However, whether he is warmly received or otherwise, DeChambeau insists his sole focus is on securing as many point for Steve Stricker's side as he can.

"I'm not going to make this about me again," said the 28-year-old. "This is a team event. I've got a brass chest. I've taken a lot of heat. But I'm okay with it, and I understand I'm in the place where I'm at, and it's going to be that way moving forward.

"I recognise it and all I'm going to do is my absolute best to show people who I truly am, and whatever people think about me is not important. It's about the team this week. It's about riling us all up and getting that Ryder Cup back here on US home soil."

• Report: Woods to address US Ryder Cup team

Addressing the print section of the media for the first time since early August, DeChambeau conceded recent events had taken their toll on him.

"No matter what, we're all humans at the end of the day, and I think there's obviously a level of, I guess you could say, control that any human will ever have, and you can have a lot of armour and you can protect yourself with people around you and all that.

"Sure, there are times where it's not comfortable, but there's also times where it fuels me. I think this week is going to be an amazing example of it, and it's going to be fun to be able to have the crowd behind us and pump them up and show them what I can hopefully do and what we can do as a team more importantly."

• 6 reasons the US will win Ryder Cup

• The ugliest US Ryder Cup outfits of all time

As far his relationship with teammate Koepka is concerned, DeChambeau hinted that there might be something at something big on the horizon.

"A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two," he said. "We had some great conversations during Tour Championship week when we had dinner, and then this week, as well. I sat down and had dinner with him last night, and it was fine.

"I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won't speak too much more on that."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - fan behaviour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review
TaylorMade
play button
4 IRON TIPS IN UNDER 3 MINUTES
Andrew Jowett
play button
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?
Adare Manor
play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup: Lee Westwood plays down prospect of being next captain
Rory McIlroy fears 20 years of US Ryder Cup dominance
Ryder Cup: Young, hungry winners - say hello to the New-S-A
Ryder Cup: Steve Stricker hails start of 'new era' for USA
Ryder Cup 2021: Every USA player rated

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow