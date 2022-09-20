search
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup captain Luke Donald hit with bizarre penalty

Golf News

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald hit with bizarre penalty

By Jamie Hall16 September, 2022
Luke Donald Ryder Cup DP World Tour DS Automobiles Italian Open
Luke Donald Italian Open

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is going well at the DS Automobiles Italian Open – but it could have been even better had it not been for an unfortunate mishap.

The former world No.1 was involved in a bizarre incident during Friday’s second round when he was hit with a two-shot penalty for playing the wrong ball.

It may be something which happens to amateurs – but for such an incident to take place in the pro ranks is unusual.

Donald explained how it happened after his round.

“I did something I don't think I've ever done in golf,” he said after shooting 68 despite his mishap.

“I hit the wrong ball on 16 which was, yeah, frustrating. I hit a poor tee shot left in the rough.

“The spotter kind of went straight to the ball and I just assumed it was mine and mine was a few feet left of it. Yeah, it was a costly seven.”

Donald is in the field at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome this week, where he will lead the European team at next year’s clash with the US.

He took over the captaincy after Henrik Stenson was removed following his switch to LIV Golf.

