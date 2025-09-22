Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Donald Trump is set to make an appearance at Bethpage Black at this week’s Ryder Cup, and a whole host of plans are in place to ensure things run smoothly.

Trump announced his intentions to turn out in New York for the event, after pledging his support behind US captain Keegan Bradley.

Earlier this month the US President attended the US Open tennis final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, which led to chaos around the New York venue.

The final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was delayed after thousands of fans were left stranded outside the arena amid Trump’s appearance.

Those in charge of this week’s event at Bethpage will be hoping to avoid similar issues, especially one surrounding any type of delay.

Speaking to Front Office Sports, Ryder Cup Director Bryan Karns said: “We actually won’t be able to delay the tee times because we don’t have the evening.

“At Arthur Ashe Stadium, you can flip those lights on, you can go late. Whereas we don’t have that luxury of doing that.”

Delving further into the efforts being put in to accommodate Trump, he added: “It’s really just a collaboration with the Secret Service to figure out the safest way to get the president on site, and to allow him to be able to participate and enjoy and be a part of what we’re doing, but at the same time, not disrupt the general flow.

“Not have something take place where the hallmark at the Ryder Cup—the first tee or some of these grandstands that we expect and would plan to be full—that we don’t impede that.”

Question marks surrounding the logistics of Trump’s visit were put to European captain Luke Donald at this month’s BMW PGA Championship.

Having his say, Donald commented at Wentworth: “It’s a big process, obviously, to get a president to come to an event. There’s a lot of security and everything. It takes some work, I’m sure.

“The PGA of America’s job is to make sure it’s seamless… I think just as long as we know that the president is going to be there, it’s not like he’s just going to turn up and we didn’t expect it. We know he’s going to be there, so it’s fine.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.