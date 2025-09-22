Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Donald Trump is set to make an appearance at Bethpage Black at this week’s Ryder Cup, and a whole host of plans are in place to ensure things run smoothly.
Trump announced his intentions to turn out in New York for the event, after pledging his support behind US captain Keegan Bradley.
Earlier this month the US President attended the US Open tennis final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, which led to chaos around the New York venue.
The final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was delayed after thousands of fans were left stranded outside the arena amid Trump’s appearance.
• How Europe tamed New York to win the Ryder Cup
• Luke Donald fires Ryder Cup warning to US rivals
Those in charge of this week’s event at Bethpage will be hoping to avoid similar issues, especially one surrounding any type of delay.
Speaking to Front Office Sports, Ryder Cup Director Bryan Karns said: “We actually won’t be able to delay the tee times because we don’t have the evening.
“At Arthur Ashe Stadium, you can flip those lights on, you can go late. Whereas we don’t have that luxury of doing that.”
Delving further into the efforts being put in to accommodate Trump, he added: “It’s really just a collaboration with the Secret Service to figure out the safest way to get the president on site, and to allow him to be able to participate and enjoy and be a part of what we’re doing, but at the same time, not disrupt the general flow.
• Ryder Cup hero announces retirement from golf
• Rory McIlroy takes jab at Ryder Cup rival Bryson DeChambeau
“Not have something take place where the hallmark at the Ryder Cup—the first tee or some of these grandstands that we expect and would plan to be full—that we don’t impede that.”
Question marks surrounding the logistics of Trump’s visit were put to European captain Luke Donald at this month’s BMW PGA Championship.
Having his say, Donald commented at Wentworth: “It’s a big process, obviously, to get a president to come to an event. There’s a lot of security and everything. It takes some work, I’m sure.
“The PGA of America’s job is to make sure it’s seamless… I think just as long as we know that the president is going to be there, it’s not like he’s just going to turn up and we didn’t expect it. We know he’s going to be there, so it’s fine.”
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
What are the future Ryder Cup venues?
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses