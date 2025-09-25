Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

They say experience is key at the Ryder Cup, and this was clear to see when the captains took to the stage at the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday.

Not many get the chance to take on the honour twice, but Luke Donald did exactly that in New York.

Two years on from bringing the house down in Rome with his fluent Italian, Donald was as calm and collected as ever when addressing his American hosts.

These guys are some of the best sportsmen on the planet, but put them on a stage in front of thousands, and they are bound to feel the nerves, just ask Keegan Bradley (more on that later).

As away team captain, Donald was handed the role of addressing those watching on first, and things could not have gone much better.

After laughing off some typical jeers and boos, Donald got down to business, and what I have quickly learned over the past few years during his tenure, is that when the European skipper speaks people usually listen.

You could say the most nerve-wracking moment when delivering an address is the first few seconds, but this was nothing new for Donald.

Having gone through the usual introductions, the former world No. 1 got straight to the point – how much the Ryder Cup means to the Europeans.

The rhetoric that the match play clash means more to visitors is one often played on by the Europeans and quickly refuted by their American rivals.

It is of course impossible to truly measure if there is any truth in it or not, but the recent paid-to-play debacle looming over Team USA has not helped their cause, and Donald was quick to remind his opponents of this.

It was delivered in a way that was by no means a brutal dig at the US camp, but a subtle reminder that there is no bigger incentive to his dozen players than representing their team on the biggest stage.

“The Ryder Cup is not about prize money or world ranking points,” Donald said early on in his speech, before later adding: “We’re fuelled by something money cannot buy.

“Purpose. Brotherhood. And a responsibility to honour those who came before us, whilst inspiring those whose time is yet to come.”

Away from any sort of point scoring though, Donald failed to stumble over a single word, and made sure to tick off all the niceties on his checklist with thank you messages to the his team caddies, backroom staff, the PGA of America the New Yorkers, and the US players.

There was also a message for his American counterpart too. While they are divided by rivalry, Donald and Bradley are undoubtedly brought together by their friendship, something the pair have both been quick to mention over the past year.

Bradley himself reciprocated this when he took to the stage, showing even with all the animosity and want to win, a mutual respect remained, a core value of the event and the game.

There were some nice moments from the US skipper, who spoke brilliantly about his memories as a youth sneaking onto Bethpage Black, and his families rooted connections with the PGA of America.

There were definitely some nerves though. No more so than when the man in charge of the American setup mixed up his most treasured Ryder Cup memory.

This was when Justin LEONARD sunk the winning putt at Brookline in 1999, Bradley however credited the moment to one of his rivals sat just a few feet away from him in Justin ROSE.

I’ve watched the hiccup back four or five times now, and the second hand embarrassment gets worse every time. The Europeans sat to Bradley’s left could not quite believe what they are heard. Donald looked puzzled, while Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland could not help but laugh.

I’m not sure if Bradley even realised the mistake he had made, but away from that he soldiered on. Other blunders included the bizarre order in which he announced his players.

Having initially gone in seat-by-seat order, Bradley seemingly skipped world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Was this done on purpose? Save the best until last? The biggest cheer of all for the world’s best player?

Nope. He quickly shot back down the line to Scheffler as the penultimate name, before finishing with New Yorker Cam Young. Whether it was intentional or Scheffler was just sat on the wrong seat, it was all a little bit messy.

Aside from the Leonard blunder, Bradley put on a respectable show, especially with the world watching and his nation on his shoulders. If we are beginning the point scoring already though, the nod goes in the direction of Donald. Europe 1UP.

