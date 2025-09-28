Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A comedian, who led US fans in a foul-mouthed chant against Rory McIlroy on the first tee at Bethpage on Saturday, has reportedly issued an apology to the Irishman.

Heather McMahan encouraged the crowd to chant “F*** you, Rory” ahead of the second day’s morning foursomes at Bethpage.

Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media and set the tone for unsavoury scenes that marred a dominant performance by Europe, who take a 11.5-4.5 lead into Sunday’s singles session.

According to Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter, McMahan has apologised to the Masters champion via the PGA of America. She has also stepped down from her role and will not feature on Sunday.

• Ian Poulter blasts ‘ugly’ fan behaviour at Ryder Cup

• Justin Rose plays down ugly flashpoint with Bryson DeChambeau

Best known for her roles in the 2021 American romantic comedy Love Hard and the American soap opera If Loving You Is Wrong, McMahon’s first comedy special, Son I Never Had, debuted on Netflix in October 2023.

McIlroy was subjected to a constant stream of abuse throughout Saturday’s two sessions, enduring comments about his family and private life.

Nevertheless, he posted wins in both the morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs as Europe established the biggest lead going into the final singles session since 1979.

• Shane Lowry unloads on American hecklers as Ryder Cup turns nasty

• Rory McIlroy tells Ryder Cup crowd to ‘shut the f**k up!’

After he and Shane Lowry closed out a hard-fought win over Justin Thomas and Cameron Young in the afternoon, McIlroy was asked if he thought the fans’ behaviour had overstepped the mark.

“When you play an away Ryder Cup, it’s really, really challenging,” he said. “It’s not for me to say. People can be their own judge of whether they took it too far or not. I’m just proud of us for being able to win today with what we had to go through.”

Lowry added: “It was intense. It was like something I’ve never experienced. But this is what I live for. This is it. This is honestly the reason I get up in the morning, for stuff like this. This is what I love doing. I love being a part of this team. I really want us to win this tournament.”

• Get our FREE daily email newsletter to keep up-to-date with all of the latest news, views, opinions, analysis and more from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Click here to sign up now.

Michael McEwan is bunkered's Head of Content and has been part of the team since 2004. In that time, he has interviewed almost every major figure within the sport, from Jack Nicklaus, to Rory McIlroy, to Donald Trump. The host of the multi award-winning bunkered Podcast and a member of Balfron Golfing Society, Michael is the author of three books and is the 2023 PPA Scotland 'Writer of the Year' and 'Columnist of the Year'. Dislikes white belts, yellow balls and iron headcovers. Likes being drawn out of the media ballot to play Augusta National. Head of Content