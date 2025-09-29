Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Team Europe could not help but poke fun at US President Donald Trump following their Ryder Cup victory in New York on Sunday.

Having dominated the opening two days at Bethpage Black, the Europeans finally got over the line following a tense singles session.

Shane Lowry was the man who delivered the all-important half-point to retain the Ryder Cup, before two more halves from Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre secured 15-13 win.

In the aftermath the celebrations quickly got underway for the away team, with the full playlist of European chants being played out on the Bethpage property.

One in particular was directed at President Trump, who had been in attendance in New York earlier in the week.

With Rory McIlroy spearheading the chant at the front, the European team recorded themselves singing ‘Are you watching Donald Trump?’ as they posed with the Ryder Cup.

The video quickly reached the president, who responded on social media platform Truth Social, commenting: “Yes, I’m watching. Congratulations!”

Victory on Sunday capped off another memorable week for Luke Donald and his team, as he became the first European skipper to win home and away since Tony Jacklin in 1987.

Despite being on top almost all week, the three days on away soil proved challenging at times, with Donald’s men facing a whole host of abuse from the home crowd.

McIlroy in particular was hit with the majority of the crowd calls on Saturday, but the Northern Irishman eventually kept his cool to help his team on their way to victory.

Clearly proud of his team in the aftermath, winning captain Donald said: “We came into this in New York, and we knew New York was not going to be easy. It was rough. It was brutal at times out there.

“It really was. It was nasty sometimes. But I think when you prep these guys enough and you communicate enough with these guys and you give them a plan and an idea and a theme and a motivation, they don’t really need motivating.

“But you know, the theme causes the cohesion of the team. I was very fortunate to have 11 of the same guys from Rome.”

