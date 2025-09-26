Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

After being spared a whitewash in the morning foursomes, Keegan Bradley insisted he had an ace up his sleeve at the Ryder Cup.

“We just had the President fly over in Air Force One,” the US captain said, “so I have a feeling things will change here.” Yet nothing did change.

The surreal Donald Trump cameo on the first tee at Bethpage might have sparked bedlam on the first tee after a subdued morning, but the Europeans still won another session on a lively afternoon to open up a 5.5-2.5 lead.

The best match was saved until last as Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay reignited their battle from Rome in a thrilling fourball that went to the final hole. After Shane Lowry left his makeable birdie putt short and Sam Burns missed right, McIlroy failed to grasp a fine chance to make it 6-2.

Regardless, the day belonged to Europe.

“We would have absolutely taken this last night,” McIlroy said.

“In the moment right now I’m disappointed I didn’t hole that for a full point, but the guys have done so so well tonight and right now its just about resting and recovering for tomorrow.

It’s the first time Europe have led an away Ryder Cup on Friday evening since the thumping win at Oakland Hills in 2004.

“Incredible day,” Donald agreed. “To win this morning was huge for us and we all know how important it is to get off to a good start. “We know how strong the U.S. were in foursomes so 3-1 was a great start,

“The guys grinded to win the session again this afternoon. That’s another tick in our box, and I’m very happy where we are.”

While McIlroy scarcely faltered all day until that miss on 18, there was one flashpoint as the New York crowd finally found their voice in the afternoon.

Seemingly triggered by something said in the galleries, McIlroy appeared to respond with a middle finger salute.

Luke Donald also had his other talisman to thank for this dominant start.

Firing from the front, Jon Rahm helped Tyrrell Hatton beat the two US firebrands Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau, then returned to dominate Scottie Scheffler in the afternoon.

Befuddled by his misfiring putter, Scheffler lost twice. He’s now without a Ryder Cup victory in his last six matches.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg’s cruised to victory over the world No.1 and a wayward Russell Henley was the shock result of the day.

After the formidable McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood predictably swept aside the curiously chosen duo of Harris English and Collin Morikawa, Fleetwood was back out with Justin Rose.

Their match against DeChambeau and rookie Ben Griffin made it to the 18th too, only for Rose to close out the 1Up lead with another important final hole birdie in this match.

The biggest success of Donald’s captaincy so far is his nailed the strategy on the tricky foursomes. 3-1 set the tone for Europe to take control.

So if Bradley is to respond on Saturday, he will surely need the underperforming Scheffler and DeChambeau to belatedly burst into life.

Until then, advantage Europe.

Ryder Cup schedule

Saturday, 27 September

All matches UK time

Morning Foursomes

Match 1: 12:10 Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young vs Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Aberg

Match 2: 12:26pm Harris English and Collin Morikawa vs Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

Match 3: 12:42pm Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

Match 4: 12:58pm Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley vs Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland

