The scenes at Bethpage Black turned ugly on Saturday, with Rory McIlroy facing abuse from members of the New York crowd.
McIlroy and his playing partner Shane Lowry were subject to verbal taunts throughout their fourball match with Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.
It was eventually McIlroy and Lowry who had the last laugh, as the European pair secured a 2UP victory over Thomas and Young, with the Europeans continuing to dominate.
Despite weathering the crowd throughout their match the abuse continued in the direction of the away team, with an altercation also including McIlroy’s wife Erica Stoll.
As McIlroy and Stoll made their way through a walkway between the crowd, one fan was seen tossing a drink in their direction, which then hit Stoll, brushing her hat.
Not impressed, McIlroy quickly responded, before the Northern Irishman was held back while security headed into the group to identify the fan responsible.
In the aftermath of their match, both McIlroy and Lowry kept their cool when quizzed on the abuse they faced.
“I don’t mind them having a go at us, that’s to be expected,” McIlroy commented. “That’s what an away Ryder Cup is.
“Whenever they are still doing it while you are over the ball and trying to hit your shot, that’s the tough thing.
“In between shots, say whatever you want to me. That’s totally fine. But just give us the respect to let us hit shots and give us the same chance that the Americans have.”
Earlier in the day, comedian Heather McMahan led a ‘f**k you Rory!’ chant on the first tee, something she has since apologised for.
The treatment of McIlroy and his teammates was also slammed by European stalwart Ian Poulter.
“NY was always going to be a loud, intense battle,” wrote Poulter on social media. “My hope would have been for this to have been played out without some altercations and just pure passion from the crowd.
“It’s over spilled and now become ugly and is not a good look for golf. This unfortunately was always going to happen. Team Europe have held their cool so well under such conditions. This is a blood bath.”
