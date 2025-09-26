Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

“What I love about the Ryder Cup,” said Keegan Bradley at the start of this week, “is that every hole feels like the last hole of a tournament, so you can kind of let that emotion out, even on the first hole on Friday.

“I really enjoy the atmosphere that happens at Ryder Cups and I can’t wait to see the one here in New York.”

Unfortunately for the US captain, the city that never sleeps picked a really bad time to come down with a weapons-grade case of narcolepsy.

What was supposed to be the most raucous, rowdy and, yes, hostile, first tee experience in Ryder Cup history simply didn’t happen. The fireworks we were promised? Damp squibs, the lot of them. They call this place the Empire State. It’s only a small exaggeration to say you could have heard somebody on the opposite side of the grandstand munch on an Empire biscuit.

It was extraordinary and disconcerting. Just not in the way anybody anticipated.

From the cinema of Rome two years ago – where a tenor sang Nessun Dorma as the sun rose and a tifo of Seve Ballesteros was unfurled, covering a huge chunk of the grandstand – the Bethpage scene, years in the making, felt stunningly under-rehearsed.

“This crowd will go to 11,” we were told. At times, it felt like only 11 of them had shown up.

With the exception of the DJ encouraging everybody to “make sum noize” in between bursts of Pitbull’s greatest hits, and a couple of chants of “U-S-A, U-S-A” so hideously un-choreographed they made you itchy, this was a tame, lame affair.

Less bearpit, more bear hug. Less “Broadway”, more “bored way”. Less “War on the Shore”, more “Phwoar, what a snore”.

Start spreading the news? Please, do.

Granted, the proportions of the grandstand don’t help. Europe has mastered the art of creating an unnervingly intimate first tee experience, most notably in Rome where organisers even went to the length of embroidering a Colosseum onto the fabric wrapped around it. It was designed to spook and scare and unsettle. This week’s effort, whilst substantial, has all the intimacy of a long-distance relationship. The atmosphere simply spills out of it, when it ought to intensify like a tropical storm.

Even the best efforts of the man behind the decks failed to land.

At 6.12am, just under an hour until balls in the air, he breaks glass – for this is a musical emergency – and reaches for a copy of Now That’s What I Call Desperation. The only way the playlist he deploys could be any more patriotic is if somebody had spilled lite beer all over it. But it, too, fails to get the people amped.

Neil Young’s ‘America’ comes and goes with barely a shrug. ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ merely serves to encourage a section in the far corner of the stand to attempt a rendition of that bone-achingly awful ‘I Believe That We Will Win’ chant. Even Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born In The USA’ gets little more than a few half-hearted nods to the beat.

Finally, at 6.50am, and with the sun having gloriously risen, the unmistakable intro to ‘Seven Nation Army’ briefly gets them going. It’s not until US captain Bradley springs onto the tee that we get the first big roar.

The skipper responds with a thumbs up that immediately reminds you this might have been Phil Mickelson’s gig. Sigh.

As Bradley cups his ear to the crowd – and well he might – another ham-fisted rendition of “U-S-A, U-S-A” is given back. Soon after, a spontaneous rendition of the national anthem suggests the eagle has finally landed. Bradley watches, his arms folded across his chest, taking it all in. It’s hard to escape the conclusion that nobody on the ground – certainly not anybody of a US persuasion – cares about this anywhere near as much as he does.

With barely ten minutes until the first shots, a deafening roar fills the air. Alas, it comes from the huge engines of the fighter jets that fly-by overhead. Because, here in the land of the free, it’s not sport worth a damn until billions of dollars of military aircraft buzz the tower.

The arrival of Luke Donald and his vice-captains is met with a chorus of boos that feels more panto than “piss off, Limeys”. Praise be, the big screen to the right of the tee signals that the first group is on its way.

“We want Bryson!” yell a small pocket of fans.

“F**k you, Rory!” chant another.

“I believe!” tries a solitary voice that is summarily disregarded.

It’s 7.04am when the players emerge. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are first, booed all the way, of course. Then come DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. They pause halfway down the tunnel under the grandstand to wrap an American flag around them. It’s kitsch, it’s twee, it’s a little bit silly… but it gets the biggest cheer of the morning so far.

What follows is the usual small talk and nervous energy on the tee, where players, caddies, captains and officials all shake hands. Thomas briefly breaks away to jog to the front of the grandstand where he high-fives entirely too many strangers for a man whose job is so dependent on having two working hands.

Finally, finally, it’s time to get this thing going. The made-for-TV introductions come and go and, suddenly, Jon Rahm – boo, hiss – is addressing his ball. It’s not entirely quiet but also not loud enough to make him back off. The crowd erupts as he pushes his ball well right.

“Electing to hit first for the United States of America… Bryson DeChambeau.”

A huge cheer rapidly builds as the man of the moment, the game’s greatest showman, turns and faces the crowd as if to reassure them that everything’s going to be okay; Box Office Bryson’s got this.

As promised, he takes aim over the trees on the right – “Look where he f””king aiming” whispers an English voice behind me – before launching a booming drive that comes up just short of the green.

He’s walking after it long before it lands, a current of appreciation cheers lapping at his back.

The 2025 Ryder Cup is under way. But will it get any louder? It’s up to you, New York, New York.

