Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The 45th Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday and we’re almost certainly going to see some controversy.

Sure, there’s the prospect of a rowdy New York crowd, the story behind the American team getting paid and the small matter of Europe trying to win an away Ryder Cup for the first time since 2012.

But we might also see some controversy when it comes to concessions (or lack of) on the greens. Remember when Justin Thomas got rather upset that a short putt wasn’t given to him at Whistling Straits in 2021? It all got rather petty. And that got us thinking!

Should we do away with gimmes altogether? Besides, what’s the point in hitting the ball 500 yards and then picking it up when it’s right next to the hole? Or should we stick with the matchplay tradition?

We’ll let performance editor Lewis Fraser and content creator John Turnbull argue it out.

LF: John, I believe you think that gimmes in matchplay golf should be a thing of the past. Please, present your case…

JT: I do. I don’t think a gimme is used in the way it should be anymore. Nowadays, gimmes have become all about gamesmanship. Look, I get it, in some moments the match needs that, but I think there’s too much of it these days. There is no sportsmanship in golf.

Let me take you back to 1969 and The Concession, where Jack Nicklaus conceded that putt to Tony Jacklin. That wouldn’t happen today. Something that used to be sacred is now being used for gains in the wrong way.

• Donald Trump forced to change Ryder Cup plans

• Nick Faldo calls out ‘psychological warfare’ at Bethpage

LF: Interesting. I would say, firstly, that if Nicklaus wasn’t able to concede that putt, Jacklin might have missed and then he would be seen as the villain. But anyway, I think gimmes should remain in matchplay. Firstly, it speeds up play. If I was playing you in a match and you had a putt for a four that was only a foot long, and I was already in for a five, I would just tell you to pick it up and we would walk to the next tee.

Then there’s another side of gimmes. Let’s say that rather than being in for a five, I’ve hit three balls out of bounds (trust me, not that unlikely). I want to concede the hole to you because you’re in the fairway, but I can’t. That makes no sense.

Oh, and also! Before we move on, you mentioned that you don’t like that gimmes are used for gamesmanship. I completely disagree, that’s all part of the game in matchplay. It’s the one format where you’re trying to beat the player, not the course, as Colin Montgomerie told you. I might give you a three foot putt on the first green, but come to the 15th green, I might stand and say nothing. It’s all part of the game.

JT: I hear you, but if you ban gimmes, it takes that uncertainty out of the game and removes any doubt. Things like what you’ve described just create unnecessary needle. Take this week for example. A shot hasn’t been struck yet and it’s seems to be the fieriest match in recent memory. That fire doesn’t need stoked further.

LF: Look, the Ryder Cup, especially this one, is an outlier. It’s going to be feisty, regardless. Making everyone putt everything out won’t change that at all. The way that matchplay is, it just doesn’t make sense to not be able to concede putts, because you can’t play out of turn in a match. I can’t just tap a putt in from an inch if someone is further away from the hole than me.

I always think back to Justin Thomas in 2021 when he pretended to measure the putt that his European opponents made him finish out. Clearly, that got under his skin. But, I remember watching and thinking, ‘Just hole the putt!’ What’s the problem? If he thinks he should have been given the putt, just hole it out and walk to the next tee.

JT: Then again, if it’s an unmissable putt, it’s unmissable, so he might as well hole out and remove all the ambiguity. Why is there even the option to give it to him? Remember that whole Solheim Cup fiasco. If gimmes weren’t a thing, that would never have happened and that was a stupid scene that brought the wrong kind of attention at a monumental event.

LF: Yeah, sure, some people will use this rule in an egregious way and I get that, but 99% of the time that just isn’t the case. We’ve both played plenty of matchplay golf and we both know that, even if there is some needle in the match, gimmes just make sense. If my opponent hits it to an inch, I’m just picking the ball up and going to the next hole.

• Ex-Ryder Cup captain stunned by PGA of America ‘mistake’

• Luke Donald weighs in on US Ryder Cup payments

JT: You’re saying that this has become part of a match and you’re absolutely right, but it shouldn’t be. That’s not the point of a gimme. It’s now being used completely in the wrong way, it’s being used as a tactic. You know more than anyone, Lewis –

LF: Woah! Go on…

JT: You play a lot of matchplay and there are so many ways to get an advantage on the course, I don’t think a gimme needs to be one of them. It’s a lazy tactic that’s being used to get in people’s heads and that’s not what golf is all about.

LF: You make some interesting and, at times, valid, points. Let’s sum things up, shall we?

JT: I think I’ve made a pretty decent case, so I’ll let you go first on this one.

LF: Gimmes and the concession of putts is an integral part of matchplay. This can absolutely be used in a way that’s good sportsmanship – like back in 1969 – but they’re also a good thing for speeding up play. There’s plenty scenarios where a player will be out of a hole and they can simply concede a shot from any distance and walk to the next tee. That’s one of the beauties of matchplay.

But, also, I like that this little game within a game can be used as a tactic. It adds another layer to the game that you’d never see in strokeplay. If you’re mentally strong, this can be a benefit to you and if you’re not, well, tough.

JT: You’re just saying this because it’s a tradition, aren’t you?

LF: There’s a bit of that, but it’s tradition because it works! If both players have a two foot putt, you can just agree to pick them up and go to the next hole. That’s a good tradition, isn’t it? And if you don’t concede it and you miss then, well, you should have just made it.

JT: It’s too awkward. There’s no clarity around how long a gimme really is – see Tom Kim’s tantrum last year – and to your earlier pace of play point, we’ve been here for three-four hours, another five minutes won’t hurt. Just get rid of them and we can argue about something else!

Which side are you taking in this debate? And do you think we’ll see controversy on the greens this week at Bethpage Black? Let us know on X, @lewisfras98 and @johnturnbull03.