British actor Tom Felton required medical treatment after collapsing during a celebrity tournament ahead of the Ryder Cup.



Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, suffered a "medical incident" shortly after completing his match at Whistling Straits.



The 34-year-old was playing alongside NHL Teemu Selanne in their match against American duo Dan Jansen, a retired speed skater, and another former ice hockey star, Mike Eruzione.

A pale and shaken Felton was helped onto a golf cart by volunteers and tournament officials before being taken away for further evaluation.



In a statement, a PGA of America spokesperson said: “In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available.”

Felton and Selanne were joined in the European team for the match on the eve of the Ryder Cup by basketball stars Toni Kukoc and Sasha Vujacic, French actress Stephanie Szostak, and football icon Alessandro Del Piero.

The American side was completed by former NFL linebacker AJ Hawk, actor and comedian Rob Riggle, surfing legend Kelly Slater, and WWE wrestler and model Mandy Rose.

