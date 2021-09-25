search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup: Harry Potter star collapses on course during Celebrity Match

Golf News

Ryder Cup: Harry Potter star collapses on course during Celebrity Match

By Michael McEwan24 September, 2021
Ryder Cup Whistling Straits Tom Felton HArry Potter Celebrity golfers
Tom Felton Ryder Cup

British actor Tom Felton required medical treatment after collapsing during a celebrity tournament ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, suffered a "medical incident" shortly after completing his match at Whistling Straits.

The 34-year-old was playing alongside NHL Teemu Selanne in their match against American duo Dan Jansen, a retired speed skater, and another former ice hockey star, Mike Eruzione.

• Brandel Chamblee takes swipe at Ian Poulter

• Rahm and Garcia to lead Europe's defence

A pale and shaken Felton was helped onto a golf cart by volunteers and tournament officials before being taken away for further evaluation.

In a statement, a PGA of America spokesperson said: “In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available.”

Tom Felton Ryder Cup 2

• Ian Poulter: Inside the mind of 'The Postman'

Felton and Selanne were joined in the European team for the match on the eve of the Ryder Cup by basketball stars Toni Kukoc and Sasha Vujacic, French actress Stephanie Szostak, and football icon Alessandro Del Piero.

The American side was completed by former NFL linebacker AJ Hawk, actor and comedian Rob Riggle, surfing legend Kelly Slater, and WWE wrestler and model Mandy Rose.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - Celebrity golfers

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review
TaylorMade
play button
4 IRON TIPS IN UNDER 3 MINUTES
Andrew Jowett
play button
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?
Adare Manor
play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup: Lee Westwood plays down prospect of being next captain
Rory McIlroy fears 20 years of US Ryder Cup dominance
Ryder Cup: Young, hungry winners - say hello to the New-S-A
Ryder Cup: Steve Stricker hails start of 'new era' for USA
Ryder Cup 2021: Every USA player rated

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow