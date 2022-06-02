Ryder Cup: Henrik Stenson reveals latest vice-captain

Edoardo Molinari has been named Europe’s latest vice-captain for next year’s Ryder Cup.

Skipper Henrik Stenson has made the Italian his second appointment ahead of the biennial clash, which will take place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Molinari’s homeland.

The 41-year-old was part of the successful 2010 team which beat the Americans at Celtic Manor in Wales, making history alongside brother Francesco as the first brothers to represent Europe.

He has made more than 350 starts on the DP World Tour, winning three times.

“It is fantastic,” Molinari said following the announcement.

“I played the Ryder Cup in 2010 and to be able to be a vice-captain in this one is a dream come true. It was a very unexpected call from Henrik. We had chatted a few times about stats and what I could do to help the team, but I never expected this.

“Knowing Henrik, he will leave no stone unturned. He will do everything he can to win the Ryder Cup back. It will be a lot of fun for all the guys playing for him too. He has always been a very friendly guy, and is always smiling, so I think it will be a fantastic atmosphere in the team room.

🚨 VICE CAPTAIN 🚨@HenrikStenson has announced @DodoMolinari as his second Vice Captain. pic.twitter.com/Rz4Z1JLQFr — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) May 30, 2022

“The Italian fans will be loud and passionate at Marco Simone. For the players, it will be a lot of fun to play in front of such supportive crowds. Rome is a fantastic city, one of my favourites in the world. It is going to be a great week overall and I am very happy that the players will get to experience Rome.”

Molinari follows 2018 captain Thomas Bjorn in being named as part of Stenson’s setup for Europe’s bid to reclaim the cup.

“I’m delighted to welcome Edoardo to the 2023 European Ryder Cup team as a vice-captain,” said Stenson.

“I’ve known him for a long time and he is obviously a Ryder Cup player himself. He is really into stats and he works with a few of the players who will potentially be on my team.

“I asked him if he would do me the honour of joining the team and he was delighted to. I’m very happy to have him on board and I’m very much looking forward to his input and to lean on his experience. With him being Italian, it is going to be an extra special week for him.

“I envisage Thomas and Edoardo as the working group that I will lean on for the foreseeable future. There will be a lot of healthy discussion and input between us. I’m delighted to have both of them as part of Team Europe.”