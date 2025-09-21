Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Nicolas Colsaerts has revealed at this week’s Open de France that he will be retiring from professional golf at the end of the current season.

Colsaerts, who has ten professional wins to his name, announced the news in a statement with French outlet Canal+ at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche this week.

It brings to an end quite the career for the Belgian. The 42-year-old has made 499 starts on the DP World Tour and has three wins to his name.

His first win on Europe’s top circuit, winning the Volvo China Open by four shots in 2011. He then added win No. 2 to his record just over a year later.

• Two-time major champ announces retirement from golf

• Rory McIlroy takes jab at Ryder Cup rival Bryson DeChambeau

Colsaerts clinched the Volo Match Play Championship in Spain, defeating his former Ryder Cup teammate Graeme McDowell in the final of the event.

His last victory came at the Open de France, which he clinched back in 2019, winning ahead of Joachim B. Hansen.

When it comes to the Ryder Cup, the Belgian stalwart more than made his mark while competing in European colours.

Colsaerts played his part in Europe’s historic ‘Miracle at Medinah’ win over the Americans in 2012.

• Major champion blasts US ‘ringleaders’ over Ryder Cup motivation

• Tiger Woods told he is ‘bigger’ than Ryder Cup captaincy

He was also in the locker room for Team Europe’s victory in Rome two years ago, after being appointed vice-captain by Luke Donald.

The Belgian is the only one of Donald’s assistants from 2023 who has not returned to the European setup for the trip to New York later this month.

“Yeah, very disappointed, because it’s a competition that I live for that has basically been the only thing that will get me out of bed for the last couple of years,” Colsaerts told the Sky Sports Golf podcast of not being included.

“Extremely disappointed, yes, but the captain is in charge. There are no hard feelings to have about the decision the captain makes.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.