Golf News

Ryder Cup legend heaps praise on Robert MacIntyre

By Ryan Crombie03 February, 2021
Robert MacIntyre Sam Torrance Ryder Cup European Tour Dubai Desert Classic Team Europe Whistling Straits
Robert Mac Intyre Dubai

Ryder Cup legend Sam Torrance has said that he believes Robert MacIntyre has “a fantastic chance” of booking his place on the European team that will head for Whistling Straits in September.

MacIntyre, who catapulted himself inside the top-50 on the Official World Golf Rankings with his third place finish at the Dubai Desert Classic last week, has openly admitted that he has his sights set on a Ryder Cup debut later this year.

The Scot has finished no worse than 23rd in his last seven starts, posting four top-10 finishes in that time, including his maiden European Tour victory.

The 24-year-old now has the backing of compatriot and Ryder Cup hero Sam Torrance, who believes the Oban man has put himself in a good position to taste success with Team Europe.

“I think he’s got a fantastic chance but It’s going to be difficult, don’t get me wrong,” Torrance told bunkered.co.uk.

“There’s a lot of places that are foregone conclusions. He’s in the top-50 now, though, which is huge for him as that’s where the money is at. He’s in all the majors, all the World Golf Championships and everything counts for Ryder Cup points. 

“He’s put himself in the position to make the team; it’s just up to him now to go and grab it.”

Torrance, who played in eight editions of the Ryder Cup, winning three times, was impressed with MacIntyre's mentality during his latest European Tour showing.

“He had a great finish in Dubai when it all looked to be falling away from him,” he added. “He held on, came back, and finished third. That’s imperative in scenarios like that, to show your heart and determination to keep going.

“His mentality is growing. He’s not been on the tour very long. He’s still young. Every week is a learning experience. He has had so much excitement in his young career already. He’s a real nice young man and he’s got great heart.”

