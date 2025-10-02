Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

His playing career might be coming to an emotional end, but don’t expect to see Nicolas Colsaerts out of the game for too long.

Colsaerts announced in September that he would finally be calling time on his 25-year career at the end of the season.

The Belgian, 42, who was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in late 2021 before a “dark period” of depression which spiralled from his illness, has mulled over this decision for quite some time.

However, now healthy and content, the three-time DP World Tour is hanging up the clubs on his own terms.

Colsaerts won ten titles during an esteemed career, including three times on the DP World Tour, but will be best remembered for his inspired debut at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

Playing his own ball in ten-under par to take down Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker in one of the great fourballs performances, Colsaerts helped inspire that Miracle of Medinah with that stunning Friday afternoon surge in Illinois.

He did appear at Bethpage last week, but only in an unofficial capacity to stroll the fairways with the European players during the practice days after Luke Donald turned to Swede Alex Noren as his final vice-captain.

So when the action got under way in New York State, Colsaerts was back in the Sky Sports studios in London providing insight on the chaos that was to unfold.

That, it turns out, was very much a window into this popular Belgian’s future.

Speaking ahead of his 500th DP World Tour appearance at the Dunhill Links – where he finished an unlikely runner-up to Tyrrell Hatton last season in what had once been earmarked as his final event – Colsaerts reflected on a career spanning three decades.

“Twenty-five years is a long time,” he said. “I’ll be the first one to admit it, I could have done a lot better.

“I could have probably win about 10 or 15 times on tour – I had what was required. But trust me, I had a lot of fun those last 25 years as well. I look back with not as much regret as a lot of people might think.

“There’s three wins but the thing that stands out, still going to ride the wave from last week is the Ryder Cup. I was very lucky to be part of an incredible edition that will still be talked about in the next generations.

“I was the first from my country to play in it, and you know arguably, have taken down one of the best golfers, if not the best golfer that’s ever lived on my own.

“I think when I look back, there’s still a lot of things to be incredibly proud of.”

Colsaerts says he’s surprised not to have been sought out by the Belgian Golf Federation to help inspire the next generation – but is keen to spend more time in his homeland in retirement.

“I’ve not forgotten where I’ve come from,” he said. “I want my kids to know where they come from. I think it’s extremely important.

“But I will still be around. I love this game so much, and you know, I know a lot about the game, and I think that that’s why broadcasting is something that has kind of set itself up in front of me very easily.”

While already making 26 appearances during the 2025 Race to Dubai campaign, the sage Colsaerts has also been impressing as a refreshing new voice on Sky’s European golf coverage.

“The feedback is pretty good, which is nice,” he added. “Also the fact that I am from a different culture.

“You know, you guys might have invented the game, but it’s always nice to hear a different point of view.

“I’m really happy to spend weeks with the likes of Ken Brown and Sam Torrance and Jamie Spence and all those guys, and I’ve been welcomed extremely well into the business.”

