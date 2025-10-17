Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A little over a decade ago, Welshman Jamie Donaldson holed the winning putt at the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles. Next week, he’ll make his senior tour debut.

The Legends Tour announced this week that Donaldson, who turns 50 on Sunday, will waste little time in turning to the next stage of his career.

The Welshman will make his bow at the Sergio Melpignano Senior Italian Open, taking place at San Domenico Golf, in Puglia, from October 23 to 25.

Of course, Italy has its own Ryder Cup history, with Francesco Molinari and Constantino Rocca both former stars of the biennial clash with the United States.

• Gary Player labels Ryder Cup ‘the worst event in the world’

• Tiger Woods offers early glimpse at 2026 schedule

The 2023 contest – won by Luke Donald’s Team Europe – was staged at Marco Simone Country Club, in Rome. It was the first time Italy had welcomed the Ryder Cup.

Meanwhile, the Sergio Melpignano Senior Italian Open boasts a star-studded senior field, including current Order of Merit leader Scott Hend and former major champs Michael Campbell, Paul Lawrie and Ian Woosnam.

Donaldson earned his place in the field via Category 6, which grants the top 20 entrants from the 2024 Career Money List entry into the event.

His last competitive appearance came on the DP World Tour at the KLM Open in June, where the three-time tour winner missed the cut. He suffered the same result on his two starts before that, too, at the Soudal Open and the Hainan Classic.

• LIV star plotting Masters return – and it starts this week

• Rory McIlroy responds to Ryder Cup captaincy calls

The 2012 Irish Open champion has teed up a limited schedule in recent seasons, dividing his time between a handful of tournaments on both the DP World Tour and the Challenge Tour.

Donaldson also attempted Final Qualifying for The Open at Dundonald Links this summer. But he missed out on a trip to Royal Portrush after rounds of 75 and 76 left him T48 on the Ayrshire coast.

He’ll join Sweden’s Johan Edfors as another ex-tour winner making their Legends Tour debut this week.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.