Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It appears that European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has told one player that he won’t be part of his team for next month’s match.

Matt Wallace, who was famously snubbed for the biennial event in 2018, has penned a letter to fans on social media insisting he will learn from a second near miss.

The Englishman finished 12th in the Team Europe standings after floating around the top dozen for most of the year-long qualification process.

Wallace, 35, faltered to a T33 finish at the Belfry last week, all but confirming he’d fall just short of Donald’s New York plans.

• US team makes decision on format for 2025 Ryder Cup

• Keegan Bradley makes honest admission over Ryder Cup dilemma

“It’s been a year since we were last here in Crans Montana, Switzerland,” he wrote on X.

“A year of dedication to my craft, all in the hope of trying to get a spot in Europe’s Ryder Cup team. I’m coming back with such a heavy heart but one full of pride and gratitude towards my team.

“We have given it everything. The drive and feeling I get within when the Ryder Cup is mentioned is quite surreal, especially when it’s a match I’ve never actually managed to be a part of.

“I’ve said on record that I will never stop trying to be a part of it until I quit playing.”

He continued: “It’s difficult to put into words just how much this year meant to me. I will learn from this and be stronger for the next campaign.

• Keegan Bradley told he “definitely can’t” play in Ryder Cup

• Donald Trump gives Keegan Bradley big Ryder Cup advice

“To all involved, thank you, and to all the fans out there, you’re the best and we will go again.

“In the meantime, it’s back up the mountain to a tournament that means the world to me and I’m excited to enjoy it with my family and loved ones.”

The five-time DP World Tour winner was still a contender for a pick as recently as last Sunday. He started the final round of the British Masters only two shots behind winner Alex Noren before suffering a torrid day.

His omission now leaves the door open for Noren, as well as Marco Penge, albeit it looks likely Donald will field the same side he selected in 2023 – with the exception of Nicolai Hojgaard.

For Wallace, the wait to make his Ryder Cup debut will go on.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.