The Ryder Cup MC who led chants of “F*** you Rory!” on the first tee at Bethpage Black has spoken out on the controversy after resigning from her role.

Comedian Heather McMahan, 38, apologised to the European team after the incident on Saturday morning, which set the tone for the ugly scenes that marred the dominant away showing in New York.

McMahan did not return on Sunday after footage of her crude chant was widely shared on social media.

A PGA of America statement read: “Heather has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup.”

No further comment followed, but McMahan has now had her say on the events.

“I made the absolute horrible mistake of saying it back to them once,” she said about the McIlroy chant.

“If you watch the video, I’m kind of like laughing to myself. Also, like question mark, like ‘F*** you, Rory?’”

“I will take full responsibility and sincerely apologise to Rory and Team Europe for saying that. It was so foolish of me. I did not start the chant.”

McMahan also explained how she became a “glorified cheerleader” for the rowdy New Yorkers, a role that caught her completely off guard and what she presumed she would be doing.

She continued: “That I had participated in that, even just saying it once was so foolish and silly of me, and as soon as it came out and they started chanting, I was just like, ugh, the energy just shifted.

“It went from us trying to be fun and funny and like get it going to immediately just was negative and felt really kind of toxic.

“So as soon as I said that, I was like, ‘Ugh, I don’t want any part of this. Like this is just getting weird and I don’t know how to control this crowd of 4,000 dudes at five o’clock in the morning, shouting crazy s***.’ “So as soon as that happened, I immediately turned to my producer. I was like, let’s just get the DJ to play music. I don’t know what to do with this audience right now. So I’m not going to participate.”

McMahan confirmed that a DP World Tour staff member also intervened and told her the McIlroy heckling was inappropriate, which she agreed with on quick reflection.

She did argue, however, that her role in inciting the chaos that followed was “blown out of proportion.

“You’re telling me that I had so much power over a group of men at a sporting event at 5 o’clock in the morning, when I shut down the chant, as soon as the words came out of my mouth, and I was like, What are we doing here, and laugh?” she said.

“You’re telling me that I have that much power that I then told them to go out for the rest of the day continue to drink till they absolutely were in a stupor and say horrible things to professional athletes.

“What? That’s where I had to draw the line and be like, hey, that makes no sense to me.”

McMahan believes the first tee was an impossible environment to work in.

“I’m happy to roll up my sleeves and have fun and get like everybody pumped up,” she said. “But it just wasn’t feasible in the setting that we were in.

“It wasn’t feasible in front of this crowd. We should have just had the DJ, maybe brought cheerleaders out just to like shake it and get the boys, like seeing what they want.

“What I could offer was just not what the first team needed.”

