search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup: How the world looked when the US last won in Europe

Golf News

Ryder Cup: How the world looked when the US last won in Europe

By Michael McEwan28 February, 2022
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 1993 Team USA Team Europe the Belfry Zach Johnson Tom Watson bernard gallacher
Ryder Cup Usa Team 1993

The worst-kept secret in golf is out.

Zach Johnson has been named the new US Ryder Cup captain and will be charged with not only defending the trophy won by Steve Stricker’s side at Whistling Straits in 2021 but with ending 30 years of hurt for the Americans on European soil. 

You have to go all the way back to September 1993 to find the last time the US won the biennial contest on the eastern side of the Atlantic. 

• Another club cuts ties with Prince Andrew

On that occasion, Tom Watson’s men defeated a European team led by Bernard Gallacher at The Belfry, 15-13 the score.  

It was the Americans’ second successive victory in the match – following their triumph at Kiawah Island in 1991 – but remains their most recent victory in Europe.

To date, six matches have been staged in Europe since the United States’ most recent victory over here, Europe winning them all by a combined scoreline of 82.5-57.5

New skipper Johnson was only 17-years-old and still five years away from turning professional.

Indeed, as of today, 10,382 days have passed since that Ryder Cup win.

• Callaway "pauses" partnership with Mickelson

The world, obviously, looked a whole lot different back then. To give you some kind of context as to just how different, here are 11 facts about how things were when the US last won in Europe...

* * *

1. Tiger Woods was still in high school.

2. Bryson DeChambeau was ten days old.

3. Three of the 12 players who represented the US in the 2021 Ryder Cup – Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler – were not even born.

4. The average purse on the PGA Tour was $1,261,395 with an average first prize of $223,151.

5. The No.1 golfer on the planet was Greg Norman.

6. The reigning men’s major champions were Bernhard Langer (The Masters), Lee Janzen (US Open), Greg Norman (The Open) and Paul Azinger (US PGA).

7. John Major was the UK Prime Minister with Bill Clinton eight months into his first term as US President.

8. The No.1 film at the box office was The Fugitive.

9. The No.1 song on the UK Top 40 was Boom! Shake the Room by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.

10. Friends was still a year away from airing its first episode.

11. The Dallas Cowboys were the reigning Super Bowl champions whilst Marseille were football’s European Cup holders.

How the 1993 Ryder Cup teams lined up

Europe

Captain: Bernard Gallacher

Bernhard Langer, Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie, Costantino Rocca, Barry Lane, Ian Woosnam, Peter Baker, Mark James, Sam Torrance, Joakim Haeggman*, Jose Maria Olazabal*, Seve Ballesteros*

USA

Captain: Tom Watson

Paul Azinger, Fred Couples, Tom Kite, Lee Janzen, Corey Pavin, Payne Stewart, John Cook, Davis Love III, Chip Beck, Jim Gallagher Jnr, Ray Floyd*, Lanny Wadkins*

* denotes pick

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - the Belfry

Related Articles - Zach Johnson

Related Articles - Tom Watson

Related Articles - bernard gallacher

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

WATCH: Furious PGA Tour pro launches putter into lake
Your chance to play the Old Course ahead of 150th Open
Jon Rahm sets lofty Tiger Woods target
R&A bans Russian golfers from upcoming championships
Jon Rahm opens up on miss from ten inches

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow