European Ryder Cup fans were joking that Luke Donald’s team were 1UP after Keegan Bradley made a rather unfortunate blunder in his Opening Ceremony speech.

In his speech at Bethpage State Park, Donald landed the first blow by making various money-related jabs at the US team, claiming his side are “fuelled by something money can’t buy.”

US captain Bradley then began his own speech focusing on how he fell in love with the Ryder Cup. Clumsily, he mixed up Justin Leonard with Justin Rose – a nemesis of his own at the 2012 Miracle at Medinah – as he discussed his memories of the 1999 Battle of Brookline.

“The Ryder Cup became personal for me in 1999 at Brookline,” he declared. “I was 13 years old, perched on my dad’s shoulders watching Justin Rose’ miracle putt drop on 17. When the crowd erupted on 18, my dad let me join in on the celebration.

“That was the moment golf stopped being a game and started being a calling. That day changed my life.”

Of course, Bradley’s mis-step was picked up straight away and the away fans were lapping it up. The home skipper composed himself, though, to finish his speech with a pointed message.

“We’ll play with heart, play with honour, and we’ll play with every dream sparked by the fire of this competition,” he continued, “because the Ryder Cup doesn’t just test skill; it reveals soul.

“We are on a quest to reclaim the Ryder Cup. We face a mighty opponent. The challenge will be fierce. The pressure will be real.”

In a break from tradition owing to the inclement weather forecast for Thursday, the Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony had been moved forward a day.

It meant that fans missed out on a live announcement of Friday morning’s foursomes pairings.

That announcement will still be made at 4pm local time (9pm UK) on Thursday, albeit not in a public setting.

