Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Keegan Bradley was defeated by Luke Donald at Bethpage Black on Sunday, but this did not stop the American from singing his rival’s praises.

Donald secured back-to-back Ryder Cups in New York, as the Europeans banked their first away victory in 13 years thanks to a 15-13 win.

Having dominated the opening two days, the Europeans were pegged back early on in the Sunday singles, as the US mounted an unlikely charge.

Despite getting themselves back into it, Shane Lowry thwarted the American onslaught, securing the all-important half point to retain the Ryder Cup for the Europeans.

Tyrrell Hatton then officially secured the victory with his half against Collin Morikawa to deliver a second-straight victory for Donald and the European setup.

• Europe holds off US comeback to win Ryder Cup in epic finale

• Shane Lowry delivers emotional interview after Ryder Cup glory

It cemented the Englishman as a Ryder Cup great, and when it comes to Euro captains, his US counterpart Bradley believes there is nobody better.

“In my eyes, Luke Donald is the best European Ryder Cup captain of all time,” Bradley commented in the aftermath of defeat while green-side at the 18th.

It will have proven tough to take for Bradley, having become only the fifth American captain to lose a Ryder Cup on home soil.

Asked if he had any regrets, the US skipper admitted he felt that he got the course setup at Bethpage wrong.

• Rahmpage! An ode to the Ryder Cup’s hottest performer

• Ryder Cup fan throws drink over Rory McIlroy and his wife

“I think I would have set the course up a little different,” he said. “I don’t know, they played better than us.”

Bradley doubled down on this point when addressing the media alongside his 12 players in their post-Ryder Cup press conference.

“I definitely made a mistake on the course setup,” he commented. I should have listened a little bit more to my intuition. For whatever reason, that wasn’t the right way to set the course up.

“The greens were as soft as I’ve ever seen greens without it raining. Especially here, it can get pretty firm, and they never firmed up.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.