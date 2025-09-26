Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has weighed in on his team’s performance in the opening foursomes session at Bethpage Black, in New York.

Team Europe painted the public track blue on Friday morning, winning three of the first quartet of matches – and all by heavy margins.

Despite trailing after the first hole, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton defeated Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas 4&3, while Ludvig Aberg paired up with Matt Fitzpatrick to a 5&3 win, as did Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

Summing it up best in conversation with NBC’s Damon Hack, Bradley said: “Yeah, it’s not exactly what we wanted.”

The 39-year-old continued: “But we know at the Ryder Cup there’s going to be ebbs and flows. I’ve got a lot of faith in our boys, so let’s see how this last match finishes up.”

The final foursomes match was won by Americans Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay who, despite squandering a three-up lead on the 13th tee, came through the final two holes to win by two.

Asked what will be important to see from his side in the afternoon fourballs, Bradley said: “Well, we just had the President fly over in his Air Force One, so I got a feeling things are going to turn here.”

As for Luke Donald, well, he’s delighted. The Englishman made changes to two of his pairings from the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome but still walked away with a comfortable lead.

Speaking to Anna Jackson, he said: “I’m very proud, they’ve come out very strong. We knew that the US were going to be tough, but they’ve really thrived in this environment. It’s been loud out here, so it’s nice to see the boys play so well.

Donald admitted he isn’t telling the players much on the first tee box. He said the players know their plan and, so far, are sticking to it.

Meanwhile, the former world No.1 took time to praise MacIntyre. “He’s won a few big, big events and you can see statistically how much he’s improved as a player,” Donald said when asked about the Scot. “He’s gritty too.”

Europe leads 3-1 after the opening session and both captains will soon name their fourballs pairings.

