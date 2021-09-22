search
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup: Kevin Na is latest to hit out at snub from Stricker

Golf News

Ryder Cup: Kevin Na is latest to hit out at snub from Stricker

By Michael McEwan18 September, 2021
Ryder Cup Kevin Na Steve Stricker Captains picks wild cards Whistling Straits
Kevin Na

Call it a "hacked-off hat-trick".

A third player has come forward to publicly take issue with Steve Stricker’s decision to overlook him for this week’s Ryder Cup.

US captain Steve Stricker named his six picks for the COVID-delayed match at Whistling Straits on September 8.

He completed his 12-man lined-up with Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth and four rookies in Xander Schauffele, Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.

• Trailer drops for hilarious new golf movie

• REVEALED: Why Tyrrell Hatton gets angry...

That meant no place for recent American talisman Patrick Reed, who reacted by ‘liking’ and then ‘unliking’ a series of tweets blasting Stricker’s decision to leave him out.

Then, after winning the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last weekend, Billy Horschel articulated his disappointment at not receiving a phone call from Stricker to let him know he wouldn’t be on the side – this despite Horschel having finished just outside the qualification places in 17th.

Now, Kevin Na has come forward to express his own frustration at not getting the nod.

The 38-year-old finished in third place at the Tour Championship, the final event before Stricker named his picks, to strengthen his claim for a wild card.

• Ryder Cup: Where to watch it on UK TV

• Koepka told to "relinquish" Ryder Cup spot

However, the five-time PGA Tour winner missed out, meaning that he will have to wait at least two more years to make his Ryder Cup debut.

“It sucks,” Na told Golfweek. “It’s disappointing. He has a tough job. I don’t take it personal. No one deserves anything. It’s a captain’s call. I respect his decision. Do I disagree? Yeah, I disagree. I just have to play better.”

Na added that he believed his performance at the Tour Championship ended up being ultimately irrelevant.

“It didn’t matter what happened at the Tour Championship,” he said. “He already had his mind set, that’s my personal opinion. I think it would have been great if I played for the team. I think I could have really brought some good energy and I could’ve really contributed and disappointing that I won’t get the chance to do that.”

The 43rd Ryder Cup gets underway at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin this coming Friday.

