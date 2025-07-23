Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Former Ryder Cup captain Tony Jacklin has defended Rory McIlroy after he was criticised by Xander Schauffele’s father last week.

In an interview with The Times, Stefan Schauffele condemned the conduct of players and fans in the last two renewals of the biennial dust-up, while claiming McIlroy’s behaviour in Rome was “disgusting”.

He said: “I’m not going to the Ryder Cup, I’m afraid of what’s going to happen in New York. I was there [at Whistling Straits] when they called Shane Lowry’s wife a w**** in front of him. I couldn’t believe my ears.

“I saw what happened in Rome. That was utterly disgusting, claiming this money b*******.

“And Rory behaved disgustingly in my opinion. It’s only going to get worse. It’s ruined my appetite for the Ryder Cup. It becomes unwatchable.”

Jacklin, who captained Team Europe four times, vehemently disagreed with the comments.

The 81-year-old Englishman also insisted that the Ryder Cup is more important than ever before making a prediction for this year’s contest.

Speaking to Champions (UK) plc, he said: “One thing that p***** me off was the comments from Stefan Schauffele, when he said the Ryder Cup is losing its lustre because of the behaviour of the players and fans and said Rory’s reaction last time was ‘disgusting’.

“But Rory was absolutely right in what he did. You’ll always get heated moments in matches. I remember in Boston when the Americans ran on the green, I was the first to say there was no malice behind it, and that it was just pure exuberance.

“Obviously there has to be that mutual respect between the teams, but there’s always elements of the media that take them out of context.

“The Ryder Cup is still a must-watch, a hugely important event in the game of golf. I have every reason to believe Europe can do it again.”

Captained by Luke Donald, the blue and gold visitors are looking to retain the cup after running out comfortable winners two years ago.

The 45th Ryder Cup will take place in New York from September 26–28.