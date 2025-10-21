Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tony Jacklin has become the latest Ryder Cup stalwart to criticise the crowd at Bethpage Black last month.

Team Europe came away with an historic win in New York, as Luke Donald and Co defended the Ryder Cup title they had won in Rome two years earlier.

The away team secured only Europe’s fifth victory on American soil, fending off a final day fight back in the Sunday singles to win 15-13.

The Europeans’ victory was all the more impressive on the back of the reception they received from members of the US crowd across the three days.

Donald’s team were subject to crowd abuse throughout the tournament, most notably on day two, with Rory McIlroy facing the brunt of the heckling.

The Northern Irishman was forced to hit back at members behind the ropes on a number of occasions, and also ordered one fan to be removed following the use of a homophobic slur.

McIlroy heard taunts in relation to his family, while his wife Erica Stoll was also hit by a drink thrown from the crowd following the Saturday fourballs.

A comedian appointed by the PGA of America to hype up the home crowd on the first tee at Bethpage Black also joined in with chants of ‘F**k you Rory!’, as things quickly turned sour over the weekend.

A whole host of golf’s biggest names have criticised the treatment of the away team, and former European captain Jacklin has had his say.

In conversation with Champions Speakers, he said: “What disappointed me was the behaviour of sections of the American galleries.

“It was despicable at times. They even came within minutes of stopping play. Security wasn’t up to it. When you have a mass of people and an announcer leading anti-opposition chants, that’s the last thing golf needs.”

Jackin’s comments echo the stance of former US captain Tom Watson, who apologised on behalf of the Americans in the aftermath of the event last month.

“I’d like to congratulate @RyderCupEurope on their victory,” Watson tweeted. “Your team play the first few days was sensational.

“More importantly, I’d like to apologize for the rude and mean-spirited behavior from our American crowd at Bethpage. As a former player, Captain and as an American, I am ashamed of what happened.”

