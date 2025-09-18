Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Ryder Cup legend Sam Torrance has claimed that he “can’t see any other result” than a European win in next week’s contest at Bethpage Black.

Despite heading to Long Island, New York, as underdogs, and facing up against the inevitable Scottie Scheffler, Torrance reckons Team Europe is a stronger team on the course.

Speaking to online site Lottoland, the Scot said: “America always seems to have the strongest team on paper, but we seem to have the strongest team on the course, which is much more important.

“The European team has worked so well together over the years and built up this amazing, amazing rapport between them. Once you’ve played in it once, you want nothing more in your life than to play in it again.”

When asked if he’s backing Europe to win, Torrance, 72, said: “Aye, to the day I die, I’ll never say anything else. Even if they were all playing with a broken leg, I’d still say they’re going to win. My heart is so in the European team. I can’t see any other result”.

“So, I’m slightly biased, might not be slightly wrong either”.

Meanwhile, the four-time Ryder Cup winner acknowledged that Bethpage Black will test European captain Luke Donald and his dozen players. But Torrance sees no reason why the crowd can’t inspire the visitors to up their game.

“Obviously, the crowd will be tough, it always is over there,” he said. “But that’s just part of it. That kind of inspires you.

“The New Yorkers are tough. They’re great to play in front of. They’re a bit like the Scottish fans, they know so much about golf. A good shot’s rewarded, and a bad shot is sometimes booed. But that just comes out you know, it’s no problem. You’ve hit a bad shot; you’re not going to get applause. You don’t care what they do, just make sure you don’t hit two bad ones in a row”.

“I actually found playing in America a little bit easier than playing at home because there wasn’t really as much expectation on you.

“Trevino said a great thing at The Belfry when we beat them in ’85. He said, ‘the only way to shut up the crowd is with birdies’, and it’s exactly the same for us when we’re over there at Bethpage Black. Just play great golf and see what comes out.”

Torrance was a winning member of the European sides who won at Muirfield Village in 1987 and at Oak Hill – also in New York – in 1995.