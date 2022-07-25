search
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup legend says LIV needs to ditch "confrontational" Norman

Golf News

Ryder Cup legend says LIV needs to ditch "confrontational" Norman

By Michael McEwan25 July, 2022
LIV Golf Tour News Greg Norman bernard gallacher
Greg Norman

Bernard Gallacher believes that a solution can be found where LIV Golf exists in harmony with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour – but not with Greg Norman at the helm of the new Saudi start-up.

This week sees LIV Golf stages its third megabucks event, taking place at the Trump Bedminster resort in New Jersey.

The new enterprise has succeeded in disrupting the established order of men’s professional golf, prising some of the sport’s biggest names away from the two principle tours.

That has left the game in a seriously divided state, with many observers of the opinion that golf at the professional level has been changed forever. 

• LPGA commish open to LIV Golf talks

• Emotional Ramsay revels in Hillside win

Former Ryder Cup captain Gallacher believes that doesn’t necessarily need to be the case but can’t see a way towards a compromise so long as the LIV CEO, two-time Open champion Norman, remains in post.

"If things continue as they are, major championships will look completely different in years to come, and we must collectively ask ourselves if that's really what we want,” Gallacher, a Golf Care ambassador, told PA.

"A conversation needs to be had and a compromise reached. I'm not entirely convinced that Greg Norman is the man to have that conversation.

"I think some see him as quite a confrontational character, and you can see why.

"I've known Greg for many years and have played with him several times. He's a very ambitious, savvy businessman but I think he's always had an alternative vision for golf, which has now come to fruition in the form of LIV.”

• Graeme McDowell slammed over NFT sale

• Twitter reacts as Stenson loses captaincy

He added: "Greg has a very bullish personality. His whole demeanour doesn't lend itself well to having lots of friends, but we know he doesn't care much about that.

"For me, there needs to be somebody in charge that's amenable to the PGA and European Tours for it to work; Greg Norman isn't that person.

"He's upset the apple cart and ruffled quite a few feathers already and LIV Golf is still in its infancy. It's only going to get worse."

