search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup legend tells Brooks Koepka to "relinquish his spot"

Golf News

Ryder Cup legend tells Brooks Koepka to "relinquish his spot"

By Michael McEwan15 September, 2021
Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka's apparent indifference towards the Ryder Cup has earned him a stinging rebuke from a winning former US captain.

In a recent interview with Golf Digest, four-time major champion Koepka branded the biennial battle between Europe and the United States a "bit odd" and "hectic".

He added: There are times when I'm like, 'I won my match. I did my job, what do you want from me?’ I know how to take responsibility for the shots I hit every week. Now, somebody else hit a bad shot and left me in a bad spot, and I know this hole is a loss. That’s new, and you have to change the way you think about things."

• Bryson has "wrecked hands" prepping for Long Drive

• Horschel "gutted" not to get call from Stricker

Those remarks didn't go down well with Paul Azinger, the man who master-minded the USA's 2008 victory at Valhalla. 

Speaking on an NBC Golf media call, the four-time Ryder Cupper said he had read Koepka's remarks, adding: "I’m not sure he loves the Ryder Cup that much. If he doesn’t love it, he should relinquish his spot and get people there who do love the Ryder Cup."

Koepka is currently an injury doubt for next week's match after withdrawing from the Tour Championship just over a week ago with a wrist complaint. That, says Azinger, could provide him with a valid excuse for pulling out and potentially avoiding any awkwardness with arch-rival and US teammate Bryson DeChambeau.

"Not everybody embraces it but if you don’t love it, and you’re not sold out, then I think Brooks should, you know, especially being hurt, consider whether or not he really wants to be there.

• No place for Rose on Ryder Cup team

• QUIZ: Name Mickelson's Ryder Cup teammates

"And then if you add the Bryson dynamic to that, that might be an easier decision for him. But Brooks is one of the most candid, most honest guys there ever is and if he’s blatantly honest with himself and he doesn’t want to be there, he should come out and say it. 

"I don’t know, I’m a fan of both players and I just feel like it’s going to be one or the other. They’re going to put the weight of the team on their shoulders or they’re going to be a pain in the neck."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
4 IRON TIPS IN UNDER 3 MINUTES
Andrew Jowett
play button
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?
Adare Manor
play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Brooks Koepka dishes on Bryson, his fitness and *those* Ryder Cup remarks
Ryder Cup: What happens if a player tests positive for COVID?
Check out Justin Thomas’ stunning – and pricey – watch
Ian Poulter: Inside the mind of The Postman
12 big names who have NEVER played in the Ryder Cup

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
Clear the hips through impact
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
See all videos right arrow