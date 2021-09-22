Ryder Cup legend tells Brooks Koepka to "relinquish his spot"

Brooks Koepka's apparent indifference towards the Ryder Cup has earned him a stinging rebuke from a winning former US captain.

In a recent interview with Golf Digest, four-time major champion Koepka branded the biennial battle between Europe and the United States a "bit odd" and "hectic".

He added: “There are times when I'm like, 'I won my match. I did my job, what do you want from me?’ I know how to take responsibility for the shots I hit every week. Now, somebody else hit a bad shot and left me in a bad spot, and I know this hole is a loss. That’s new, and you have to change the way you think about things."

Those remarks didn't go down well with Paul Azinger, the man who master-minded the USA's 2008 victory at Valhalla.

Speaking on an NBC Golf media call, the four-time Ryder Cupper said he had read Koepka's remarks, adding: "I’m not sure he loves the Ryder Cup that much. If he doesn’t love it, he should relinquish his spot and get people there who do love the Ryder Cup."

Koepka is currently an injury doubt for next week's match after withdrawing from the Tour Championship just over a week ago with a wrist complaint. That, says Azinger, could provide him with a valid excuse for pulling out and potentially avoiding any awkwardness with arch-rival and US teammate Bryson DeChambeau.



"Not everybody embraces it but if you don’t love it, and you’re not sold out, then I think Brooks should, you know, especially being hurt, consider whether or not he really wants to be there.

"And then if you add the Bryson dynamic to that, that might be an easier decision for him. But Brooks is one of the most candid, most honest guys there ever is and if he’s blatantly honest with himself and he doesn’t want to be there, he should come out and say it.

"I don’t know, I’m a fan of both players and I just feel like it’s going to be one or the other. They’re going to put the weight of the team on their shoulders or they’re going to be a pain in the neck."

